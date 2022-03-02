I stood on a small hillside, cross-country skis underfoot and the snowy world of Yellowstone National Park surrounding me.
Accustomed to the whine of snowmobiles and the endless sound churned up by people, the silence felt loud. My boyfriend had gone on ahead but I stood still, letting my ears adjust to the quiet until it give way to the gentle sounds of a Yellowstone winter.
I listened to the wind moving through the trees above me. The trickle of an unseen stream. The plop of snow falling from a branch. The thud-thud of my heart in my chest.
It seemed a world away from the bustle of Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel’s parking lot, which we left behind that morning when we boarded a cheerful yellow snowcoach.
Looking to access ski trails in the park, we took a snowcoach ski shuttle from Mammoth, which remains open to cars through the winter. With three departure times each day, the ski shuttles offers a chance to see areas of the park closed to cars and an escape from more popular trails.
The park’s entrance at West Yellowstone remains one of its more popular snowcoach and snowmobile destinations, offering guided tours through the park as the roads remain closed to cars through the winter.
While snowcoaches have operated in Yellowstone since 1955, winters have become an increasingly busy season, according to Jeff Henry, one of the longest running winterkeepers in the park.
As a winterkeeper, Henry has spent the last 45 winters inside the park and is tasked with keeping building rooftops free of snow to prevent damage. Henry works for Delaware North, a contractor with the park.
Henry has also written multiple books on Yellowstone, including one on the history of snowcoaches and snowshoeing in the park.
He recalled a time when the park had virtually no restrictions on snowmobiles, which had two-stroke engines at the time — they were both louder and emitted higher levels of pollution than current models.
The National Park Service estimates an average of 795 snowmobiles entered the park each day in the late 1990s. At one point, the carbon monoxide pollution was so extreme at the park’s west entrance, it almost violated the Clean Air Act’s standards.
Since the early 2000s, visitors have been required to tour with snowmobile guides or in a commercially guided snowcoach to reach the areas of the park off limits to cars.
In that time, Henry said he’s seen an overall increase in the number of snowcoaches operating in the park with visitation more tightly managed.
While interest in visiting Yellowstone in the winter is high, the season itself seems to be changing, Henry said. Winter is shrinking on both ends, with snows starting later and melting off earlier, he said. This winter has been one of the driest he remembers.
For Henry, the winter season still holds some of what he loves most including snow, cold weather mixing with thermal features, and wildlife made more visible. It is, as he said, “the usual extraordinary.”
Our afternoon in Yellowstone was a slice of quiet, the kind of day spent outside that makes the stresses of everyday life seem like a hazy memory.
We spent it on the groomed and ungroomed trails of the Indian Creek area. After lunch in the warming hut – complete with a wood burning stove and a log book – we traced a trail along Gardner River.
Spotting a buffalo up ahead, we spied on him through a pair of binoculars before ceding the trail and turning around.
As the light began to tuck itself behind the mountains, we boarded the return snowcoach. It growled its way back to Mammoth, tracks churning on the snowy, empty road.
I closed my eyes and returned back to the hillside from a few hours ago, where sound had narrowed to the whisper of wind, the muffled quiet of snow and the whoosh of air in my lungs.
I pushed off on my skis. The shush-shush of fish scales on snow followed me up the hill as I left the silence behind me.