Jeff Syc is obsessed with disc golf. He started playing it in high school, and then he started getting involved in tournaments. Now he sells discs to people through his online shop — Syc Disc Co. He owns some discs that are worth over $1,000.
This year, Syc decided to go professional. He plans on traveling to the 2022 Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Disc Golf World Championships in Princeton, Indiana, this summer. Eventually, he’d like to open a storefront in Bozeman.
“I love the fact that (disc golf) can be recreational as well as a sport,” Syc said. “It can be competitive when you want it to be, and you can compete against yourself. It’s the perfect balance of competition and leisure.”
Leisure was on my mind when I showed up to Rose Park late in the afternoon on Sunday. I’d heard about disc golf from some friends, and I wanted to try it out. I imagined I’d be tossing a frisbee at some obstacles — maybe a tree or some flags.
The first thing I learned when I picked up a driver, a mid-range disc and a putter was that the plastic discs I’d seen from roadsides were not, in fact, frisbees. Each one has its own function, and the player has to drive them into a series of yellow baskets in as few throws as possible.
The concept is simple, but it’s difficult to execute — at least it was for me. Shortly after disc-golfer Jake Worsfold explained the premise to me as “monkey throw saucer through air,” I tossed his driver straight into a pond.
Then I learned my second disc-golfing lesson: never throw a disc into a pond, especially a muddy one. It took our group at least 10 minutes to find Worsfold’s driver and fish it out of the muck. By that point, another group had passed us.
Having retrieved the driver, our group circled around the park, aiming toward baskets that seemed to inch farther and farther away with every toss. The course was packed with players of all ages and skill levels. We had to hurry along to keep up with the flow.
Disc golfer Chelsey Trevino has seen interest in the activity grow exponentially since the onset of COVID-19. After pandemic-related restrictions took effect in 2020, it was one of the few ways people could spend time outside and socialize, she said.
Syc agrees. The sport “blew up” during the pandemic, and that pushed more business his way. The overcrowding of Rose Park is part of why he and other members of the Headwaters Disc Golf Club are advocating for getting more courses set up around Bozeman.
“We have some possibilities of new courses going up,” said Bryan Van Horn, another member of the club. Eagle Mount is just adding a nine-hole course, he said. It will be available to the general public on weekends.
The club is exploring options for setting up another course at Bridger Bowl Ski Area, though that effort is in its very early stages, according to Van Horn. In the meantime, members are focused on adding new holes at Rose Park, continuing to organize disc golf leagues and securing nonprofit status.
At Rose Park, the club maintains courses, picks up garbage and moves baskets around to keep the games fresh. Ultimately, the dream is to add another course in town, Van Horn said. He expects it would reduce stress on the course, reduce erosion, parking demands and safety concerns at Rose park.
“I think we’ve seen that disc golf hits all the marks for being outside in fresh air and being with your friends, but not enclosed with your friends. It hit some social distance parameters,” he said. “It was a nice release, physically, for people to get out and do something active. It is accessible and affordable as well.”
Trevino said she is about to start a ladies’ disc golf league, which is set to meet at 5 p.m. at Rose Park on Tuesdays. The goal is to give women an opportunity to practice and compete with one another.
When Trevino started playing disc golf in Bozeman, she realized it was a lot of fun. She mostly played with guys, but it got to a point where not being able to compete with their throwing hurt her pride, she said.
“I can see that more girls are interested,” she said. “It’s just a matter of them having the opportunity.”
We launched discs through the afternoon, and Worsfold described how I could improve my throwing technique. But after tossing a disc into a pond, I focused less on throwing far than on throwing in the right direction.
At some point, I lost track of my score. It didn’t matter to me. I won’t be competing anytime soon. I was just happy to be puttering around outside in the sun, having fun with friends.