ROY, Mont. — I drove to paddlefish camp along the Upper Missouri River fully prepared to cast my line into the water, settle down in a folding chair and drink light beer for three days straight. I expected it would be like bait fishing — a lot of waiting around for a little action.
After a day of casting heavy tackle under sweltering heat, I understood what Havre angler Christen Obresley meant when she said, “whoever said ‘a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work’ never went paddlefishing.”
Paddlefishing is far from leisure. I yanked a large spinning rod, a five ounce sinker and two large treble hooks through water, muck and weeds over and over — and over — again. My forearms were burning all day.
But that’s what I signed up for. After watching my friend carry a 45 pound paddlefish to our group camp in spring 2020, I’d wanted to reel one in myself.
So this year, I applied for a paddlefish tag and license through Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ lottery system. To my surprise, I drew a white catch-and-keep tag, which is valid on the Upper Missouri River from May 1 to June 15. There were 1,000 white harvest tags available for drawing in 2021, according to FWP.
With no paddlefishing experience, I joined the same caravan of campers on a stretch of the Missouri between Fort Peck Dam and Fort Benton on June 2.
That first day, I watched Ronan angler Colt Jore pull in a paddlefish. It was one of four he’d caught on his trip to the Missouri River this spring, he said.
Large paddlefish weigh between 40 and 90 pounds, but some particularly heavy fish can weigh more than 100 pounds. Jore said he likes paddlefishing because catching fish that size can’t be done anywhere else in Montana.
American paddlefish haven’t evolved much since the Cretaceous period over 65 million years ago, and it shows. Their protruding paddle-like snouts and large forked tails make them look more like prehistoric sharks than freshwater fish.
After commercial fishing peaked at the turn of the 20th century, paddlefish populations throughout the U.S. declined significantly. The species is now classified as endangered, threatened or a species of concern in several states, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
One of a few self-sustaining paddlefish populations left lies in the Missouri River around Fort Peck dam. Anglers authorized to snag one of the ancient fish try their luck during one of three seasons outlined by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Paddlefish are filter feeders, which means they don’t respond to traditional bait. They use “gill-rakers” to swallow tiny animals called zooplankton. Their large paddles or “rostroms” have sensory receptors that help them pinpoint food, which they swallow with their large mouths.
Anglers “snag” paddlefish. The idea is to yank the line through the water with enough force to dig three-pronged hook into the side of the fish.
I started my three-day paddlefishing stint digging into weeds and an occasional stick. It got extremely hot, so I sheltered under some shade back at camp.
Later in the evening, I returned to the river and snagged some more weeds. To salvage my hooks, I wrapped my line around a stick and pulled. I ended up with an impossible knot and no daylight to fix it.
The following morning, I woke up earlier and headed to the river. I watched several anglers pull paddlefish from the water, then tried copying their technique.
About an hour in, I felt my line catch a nasty clump of weeds. It started drifting downstream. Irritated, I began the involved process of rescuing my line.
That’s when Colt’s father, Roger Jore, yelled from across the bank that I hooked a paddlefish. By that point, the drifting had turned to pulling.
I tightened my drag and slowly reeled in my line while Roger and Colt rushed over to help. I walked toward them, reeling in as much as I could while they grasped my line. A lean, silvery paddlefish emerged splashing from the water.
I reported my harvest at a self-reporting station along the river. I also submitted a jaw bone sample. The data helps biologists track the age structure of paddlefish populations.
While I was happy to have caught a paddlefish, I was sad to kill it. In Montana, paddlefish are classified as a species of concern and “at risk” because of potentially declining population numbers, range or habitat. I resolved to salvage and eat as much of the meat as I possibly could.
On the second-to-last day of paddlefish camp, Joe Michels of Emigrant tried paddlefishing for the first time. He picked a spot near Obresley and tossed a medium-sized hook and two-ounce sinker into the water. On his first cast, he snagged a paddlefish.
Like me, Michels didn’t know whether he’d snagged weeds or a fish. “Once I realized I had a fish, I immediately felt an adrenaline rush,” he said.
After Michels reeled in his fish, Obresley brought him to our camp for breakfast. Others at camp helped him gut his fish. We walked him through the process of submitting a jaw bone sample and reporting a catch.
Michels’ words echoed my feelings about those who helped me reel in my paddlefish. The fishing was great, but the people made the experience.
“It makes me feel good that there’s still good people up here in Montana,” he said. “There’s no reason to be greedy.”
