A runner cross a frozen stream while jogging on the Painted Hill Trail in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A mountain biker descends the Painted Hill Trail in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A pair of mountain bikers pause to pass through a cattle gate on the Painted Hill Trail in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Laura Huggins, left, Sarah Davies Tilt, center, and Jenny White, right, gather on the Story Mill Spur Trail to talk about a new "Outside Kind" alliance and campaign based in Bozeman. Local groups One Montana, the Bridger Ski Foundation and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust are among those involved in the campaign. An "Outside Kind" sign greets hikers at the Wellness Trail around Highland Glen east of Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Helena Dore/Chronicle Sarah Davies Tilt saw more conflicts on Bozeman-area trails ahead of the pandemic, and it made her worry that residents and the community at large were losing a sense of ethics."I do use these trails all the time. I have dogs, I hike, I ski, I hunt. I saw these conflicts happening and people not behaving appropriately and I really wanted to do something about it," she said.This spring, Davies Tilt approached several nonprofits to gauge whether their members were seeing an uptick in conflicts on area trails. She found out that lots of groups were talking about what she was seeing, but none were leading campaigns to address it. As the executive director of One Montana — a local nonprofit dedicated to maintaining working lands and preserving Montana’s cultural heritage — Davies Tilt regularly works on complex problems.With help from an alliance of organizations, businesses and government entities, she channeled her skills into forming an educational campaign to teach both new and long-time Gallatin Valley residents about outdoor etiquette.The initiative led by One Montana is called “Outside Kind.” It’s designed to help different organizations streamline their messaging about outdoor etiquette and educate new and longtime Gallatin Valley residents about how to behave outside.The goal, Davies Tilt explained, is ultimately to preserve Montana’s cultural values and code of ethics in the Gallatin Valley as the area continues to grow.“We are undergoing huge change and population growth, and it’s not going away,” she said. “If we want to continue to live here and have the same kind of access to our trails, we need to start having a better attitude.”Being “Outside Kind” starts with simple things like saying hello, being aware, respecting landowners and leaving no trace on trails. Simple gestures can go a long way in changing how people feel toward the day, Davies Tilt said.Lots of local businesses and organizations are contributing to the campaign. Nonprofits in the Outside Kind Alliance include the Bridger Ski Foundation, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Friends of Hyalite, Queers and Camo, Run Dog Run, the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association and the Winter Wildlands Alliance.The city of Bozeman, the city’s chamber of commerce and the U.S. Forest Service are also on board. So are local businesses Bozeman Life Magazine, Cafe M, Small Dog Realty, Engel and Volkers, Heyday and West Paw, according to Davies Tilt.While Outside Kind is centered in the Gallatin Valley, Davies Tilt said she wants the campaign to be transferable elsewhere. One Montana has applied for several grants to secure more funding for the project, she said.Bozeman is a hotspot for outdoor recreation and a hub for nonprofits and conservation groups. Because of the density, people sometimes get the impression that groups are in a kind of turf war, said Laura Huggins, director of development for the Bridger Ski Foundation.The Outside Kind initiative provides a platform for groups to work together, elevate one another’s messaging and streamline it for people in the area, she said. Since its launch, the campaign has branched into smaller campaigns targeted at specific user groups.There are now “Ski Kind,” “Hike Kind,” “Hunt Kind,” “Fish Kind,” “Bike Kind” and “Wag Kind” campaigns, which all have their own sets of principles, and stickers. OnX has considered running an “Offroad Kind” campaign, Davies Tilt said.“The beauty of (Outside Kind) is it can be designed for just about any activity if an organization wants to take it and run with it,” she said.People can take an “Outside Kind” pledge and quiz online to test or reaffirm their knowledge about outdoor etiquette. The alliance has set up “Outside Kind” signs on area trails, which Davies Tilt said will rotate periodically so groups can connect with more people.This winter season, staff at the Bridger Ski Foundation plan to distribute Outside Kind stickers to help educate kids about trail and skiing etiquette at youth programs, said Jenny White, a spokesperson for the ski club.The Gallatin Valley Land Trust plans on providing similar educational opportunities with their user groups, according to Davies Tilt.“People who are moving here — they want to know what the right thing to do is. People don't come here wanting to be bad outdoor users, but I think so many people don't know," she said. "This is really an education tool to help people who are moving here know how to act and how to steward our trails."Eventually, Davies Tilt hopes that members of the alliance can create larger Outside Kind educational programs and real estate agencies can start to incorporate the campaign's messaging into brochures."We all moved here for the same reasons, whether we came 20 years ago or now," she said. "This is an opportunity for all of us to come together." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Tags Sarah Davies Tilt Outside Kind Alliance Campaign Politics Diplomacy Institutes Alliance Nonprofit Bozeman Real Estate Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.