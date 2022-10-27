Mount Everest
Manoah Ainuu and the Full Circle Everest Team are pictured on their journey to summit Mount Everest — the world's highest mountain at 29,032 feet.

 Evan Green

When Manoah Ainuu moved to Bozeman in 2013, he was mostly drawn to skiing. But as time went on, the ice climbing in Hyalite Canyon captured his heart. He threw himself into the sport, “almost to a detriment,” he said.

Several years have passed, and this spring, Ainuu climbed to new heights. The North Face-sponsored climber was part of the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest — the highest mountain in the world at 29,032 feet.

On Oct. 14, Ainuu presented photographs and shared stories from his trip with a packed audience at the outdoor clothing and equipment company Uphill Pursuits. The team traveled to Nepal two times.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

