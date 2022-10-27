When Manoah Ainuu moved to Bozeman in 2013, he was mostly drawn to skiing. But as time went on, the ice climbing in Hyalite Canyon captured his heart. He threw himself into the sport, “almost to a detriment,” he said.
Several years have passed, and this spring, Ainuu climbed to new heights. The North Face-sponsored climber was part of the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest — the highest mountain in the world at 29,032 feet.
On Oct. 14, Ainuu presented photographs and shared stories from his trip with a packed audience at the outdoor clothing and equipment company Uphill Pursuits. The team traveled to Nepal two times.
During their first trip, the team spent time with locals and learned technical skills at the Khumbu Climbing Center in preparation for their expedition. During their second trip, they attempted to summit the peak.
“I never thought I would like being at high altitude. I’ve never done it before, and I learned that I love it,” Ainuu said. He also learned a lot about Buddhism, and about his spiritual connection to the mountains. It caused him to re-analyze what he values about climbing, he said.
More than 6,000 people have summited Mount Everest, but before the Full Circle Everest expedition, fewer than 10 of those people were Black. After the journey, the 11-person team more than doubled that number, according to Ainuu.
One of the big goals of the expedition, he said, was to show that climbing the world’s highest peak is something that Black people can do.
Not every member of the team made it to the summit, but Ainuu and others reached the top of the peak on a perfectly clear night. There, he raised the Ethiopian and Samoan flags.
“It was wild up there… Most of the Sherpa that practice Buddhism view the mountains as deities. It seemed like a really spiritual thing, and you could feel it up there,” he said. “My mom’s country is Ethiopia… My dad’s country is Samoa.”
Ainuu said he was surprised at how slushy it was on the journey down Mount Everest. Water was flowing out of banks of ice that were frozen on the way up. At Camp 2, he noticed that an ankle-deep pond had formed within three days or so.
As the glaciers move, the Sherpa who live and work around Mount Everest need to do a lot more maintenance. Base camp is increasingly dangerous as avalanches and falling ice and rocks become more prevalent, according to Ainuu.
“We all can play a part in combating climate change. All of our votes matter,” he said. “I know previously, when I’ve been on a climbing trip, I was like ‘Oh, my vote is not going to make a difference,’ back in the day. But if we all have that mentality, then change is never going to happen.”
During his presentation at Uphill Pursuits, Ainuu was joined by members of Protect Our Winters — a bipartisan nonprofit organization that is dedicated to bringing outdoor enthusiasts together to help fight climate change.
Ahead of Ainuu’s talk, the professional snowboarder and Protect Our Winters founder Jeremy Jones traveled to Bozeman to screen his film “Purple Mountains” and to promote the organization’s “Stoke the Vote” effort at Montana State University.
The film tracks Jones’ journey toward understanding why the outdoor state is so divided. In it, Jones travels out into the mountains “with people who love the outdoors, but consistently vote for climate deniers,” he said.
Jones toured the college campus in the hopes of getting the younger generation out to vote and to explain to them why voting matters. “Speaking on voter propensity — the ‘Did not vote’ party is the biggest political party in the U.S.,” he said in an interview.
Stoke the Vote is about improving voter turnout among young people and those who love the outdoors. The ultimate goal is to vote in climate champions who are willing to pass policies that will reduce carbon emissions, Jones said.
“It is really unfortunate that climate action has become a partisan issue,” he said. “When we go back to Capitol Hill, 70% to 80% of our meetings are with moderate Republicans who we are trying to persuade to take a pro-climate action vote.”
“We haven’t got there yet, but I do think with enough political will, we are close. And we’re close in places like Montana,” Jones said.
