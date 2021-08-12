New book takes on contrasting histories of Yellowstone's bighorn sheep and mountain goats By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A lamb and an ewe from the Quake Lake herd look up from grazing on December 12, 2018, south of Cameron. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mountain goats and bighorn sheep, denizens of some of the most rugged terrain in the Yellowstone ecosystem, have vastly different stories.Bighorn sheep are native to this area, and there used to be a ton of them. After white people moved west, though, the populations tanked thanks to market hunting, habitat destruction and disease problems. Work to bring them back has had mixed results. Most populations are small and struggling.Mountain goats aren’t native. Their original range lies west of the Continental Divide. Wildlife managers brought them here in the mid-1900s, and they’ve gradually picked up more territory. In some places — like outside of Grand Teton National Park — they’ve expanded so much that they might threaten nearby bighorns. The contrasting histories and opposite trajectories merge in a new book: ”Greater Yellowstone’s Mountain Ungulates: A Contrast in Management Histories.”The book grew out of more than a decade of research and collaboration between scientists from various state and federal agencies in the region.Bob Garrott, a professor emeritus at Montana State University, was one of the lead editors on the project. He said a lot of work on the two animals over the years resulted in jargon-heavy scientific papers, and the scientists wanted to produce something the average person could read.“A lot of people really don’t understand the very different issues between bighorn sheep and mountain goats,” Garrott said.The book lays out the tales of the two animals and includes chapters on their habitat, genetics, migration habits and more. It shows their differences — like where they spend their winters — and covers the things they have in common.One of the things they have in common is translocation — the technical term for wildlife officials moving live animals somewhere new. That’s how mountain goats got here. In the 1940s and 1950s, a total of 145 goats were taken from western Montana and introduced into the Absaroka, Beartooth and Madison ranges. Photos in the book show goats sitting in crates draped over a packhorse, ready to be hauled to the high country.However they got them there, the moves were successful. Now there are more than 2,100 goats in the region, the book says. That’s about 15 additional goats for each one that was introduced.“The return on investment is just huge,” said Doug McWirther, the wildlife management coordinator in the Jackson region of Wyoming Game and Fish, and one of the other editors.Thousands of sheep have been moved over the years to boost their numbers, but the return for those translocations is vastly lower — about two to one. The book notes that might reflect bighorns’ susceptibility to diseases like pneumonia, or the need for several interconnected sheep populations.There are still more sheep than goats in the region — between 5,600 and 5,900 individuals. A good chunk of those are part of a population that numbers 4,000 sheep along the eastern border of Yellowstone. Most other populations are much smaller.Across the West, bighorn numbers are well above historic lows, so the translocations have done some good.But Garrott and other scientists know how big their numbers once were.“The perception is probably that there’s lots of bighorn sheep,” Garrott said. “But people don’t realize how many there used to be.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Bighorn Sheep Mountain Goats Absaroka Range Beartooth Range Madison Range Yellowstone National Park Grand Teton National Park Mountain Goat Sheep Goat Zoology Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you