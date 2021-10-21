Montana's general hunting season opens Saturday By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A buck grazes in a field October 11, 2018 in Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Regardless of whether they’ve spent the last month chasing antelope or bowhunting for deer and elk, this Saturday is one hunters mark on their calendars: The opening of Montana’s general deer and elk hunting season.Across the state, hunters will break out their rifles and go looking for something to fill the freezer. The general season lasts until the Sunday after Thanksgiving, allowing hunters a little more than a month to fill their tags.In southwestern Montana, hunters can expect to find decent numbers of elk and deer, with a few exceptions, according to a hunting forecast from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Around Bozeman, the mule deer populations are expected to be near the state’s population goal. Elk numbers will vary by district, with most being near or above population targets. Only Hunting District 310, south of Big Sky, is below the target. Hunters can’t kill antlerless elk there.Elk numbers look pretty strong elsewhere in southwestern Montana, while populations of mule deer and white-tailed deer fluctuate from place to place, according to FWP.White-tailed deer numbers are down by about 50% in the Ruby River watershed, between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. That’s the result of a special hunt to reduce the population because of high rates of chronic wasting disease, an always-fatal condition affecting elk, deer and moose.It’s been four years since chronic wasting disease was confirmed in the wild in Montana. It’s now been found all over the state, including in the Springhill area north of Bozeman. Each of FWP’s seven regions is at least part of a priority sampling area for the disease this year, meaning FWP is urging anyone who kills an animal to get it tested. Testing involves submitting a lymph node sample to FWP. Hunters can take their animal to a regional FWP office or pull the lymph nodes themselves and send them to the wildlife lab here in Bozeman. It’s free, and results are typically back within two weeks.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people not eat meat from animals that test positive, though there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people.CWD also means hunters need to properly dispose of their animal carcasses. Morgan Jacobsen, regional spokesman for FWP, said hunters need to make sure their animal carcasses make it to a landfill and aren’t just left out on public land somewhere. Carcasses from CWD-positive animals can spread the disease.FWP biologists will be manning game check stations throughout the hunting season.Jacobsen wasn’t sure which check stations would be open this weekend in southwest Montana. In years past, the station at the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon has run on opening weekend, though sometimes only on one day. The station at Cameron, south of Ennis, is typically open, as are ones farther west, near Alder, Mill Creek and Divide.All hunters are required to stop at check stations they drive past, regardless of whether they killed an animal. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunter Elk Zoology Hunting Fwp Animal Mule Deer White-tailed Deer Hunting Season Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you