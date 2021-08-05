Montana FWP to host open houses with top officials By Chronicle Staff Bret Hauff Author email Aug 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top officials from Montana’s wildlife agency will be traveling the state in the coming weeks, hosting open houses across the state.Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks plans to host seven open house events across the state — one for each FWP region — with Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple.The pair are scheduled to meet with the public for a few hours at FWP regional offices across the state in the next two months to hear what Montanans are most concerned about. The open house in Bozeman is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Region 3 Headquarters at 1400 South 19th Avenue. FWP is also planning public meetings in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Glasgow, Billings and Miles City.“It’s been a busy year and we know people have a lot of things they’re interested in discussing,” Worsech said in a news release announcing the open houses. “This is a great opportunity for us to hear directly from the public on topics they’re passionate about.”Worsech was chosen by Gov. Greg Gianforte to lead FWP earlier this year. Before filling that post, he was the license bureau chief for the agency. He has worked with FWP for 17 years.He replaced former director Martha Williams, who was named to a post in the U.S. Interior Department.Lottery open for YNP’s non-commercial snowmobile trips People can now apply for a chance to tour Yellowstone this winter on a snowmobile without a commercial guide.The 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits from the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program. The program, which was authorized in 2013, allows for one group of up to five snowmobiles into the park through its four winter entrances each day.Winter access to the interior of Yellowstone is otherwise restricted to people on guided snowmobile or snowcoach trips, which are limited by the park. Most park roads close to cars in mid-November and open to oversnow travel in mid-December. The exception is the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, which stays open all year and is popular among winter wildlife watchers.The snowmobile lottery opened Sunday on recreation.gov and continues until Aug. 31. If a permit is unclaimed or canceled, it will be made available through that website on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Oct. 1.The non-commercially guided snowmobile trips can last a maximum of three days. Permits cost $40 per day. The application fee is $6.Permit holders must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trip. Everyone operating a snowmobile must have a driver’s license and complete the park’s snowmobile education certification program.Visitation to the park typically craters in the winter, in part because access is restricted. In January of this year, the park recorded just more than 35,000 visits. The count for June was about 26 times higher. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Fish Wildlife And Parks Outdoors Fwp Drought Fire Season Fishing Closure Fishing Restrictions Emergency Grazing Missoula Kalispell Great Falls Glasgow Billings Miles City Hank Worsech Open House Institutes Work Official State Wildlife Snowmobile Permit Motor Vehicle Transports Economics Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you