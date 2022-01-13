Montana FWP eyeing addition to Poindexter Slough access site By Chronicle Staff Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A landowner donated just over half an acre of property to add to a fishing access site near Dillon, and now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking for the public’s input before accepting the donation, according to an announcement this week.The Pointdexter Slough fishing access site about three miles southwest of Dillon along the Beaverhead River and the Interstate 15 corridor could grow by .693 acres if FWP accepts the land donation from landowner Evelyn Lohman. The fishing access site now is 408 acres in size, according to FWP.But FWP wants to hear the public’s thoughts about a draft environmental assessment of the property before accepting the donation. The public comment period is open until 5 p.m. Feb. 3.The draft environmental assessment suggests there would be no environmental impacts if FWP were to accept the land donation, and the only human impact would be minor potential revenue or project maintenance costs. Accepting the donation will not generate revenue, according to the draft environmental assessment. FWP would pay to install a fence around the parcel to include it in the fishing access site property, and additional weed control costs would be “minor” due to the small size of the property and the ongoing work nearby.The land donation would increase the size of the fishing access site and furthermore “increase the total acreage of public lands available to hunters and anglers,” according to the draft environmental assessment.The environmental assessment is available at go.usa.gov/xtTKx.Anyone interested in providing comment on the draft environmental assessment is encouraged to contact Fishing Access Manager Jay Pape by email at jpape@mt.gov or by letter addressed to: Jay Pape, FAS Manager, 1400 South 19th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59718. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Environmental Assessment Access Commerce Economics Ecology Agriculture Montana Fwp Donation Cost Dillon Site Recommended for you