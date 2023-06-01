TOP: Ike Fletcher (Brian Cox) fishes the Gallatin River in this still from “Mending the Line.” MIDDLE: Lucy (Perry Mattfeld) fishes DePuy Spring Creek in this still. ABOVE: Harrison (Wes Studi), left, and John Colter (Sinqua Walls) fish DePuy Spring Creek.
Harrison (Wes Studi), left, and John Colter (Sinqua Walls) talk outside a fly shop in this still from “Mending the Line.”
Provided photo from Mending the Line
Harrison (Wes Studi), left, and John Colter (Sinqua Walls) fish DePuy Spring Creek in this still from “Mending the Line.”
Provided photo from Mending the Line
Lucy (Perry Mattfeld) fishes DePuy Spring Creek in this still from “Mending the Line.”
Provided photo courtesy Mending the Line
Photo courtesy Mending the Line
Dr. Burke (Patricia Heaton) listens to patients in the VA hospital in this still from “Mending the Line.”
Photo courtesy Mending the Line
John Colter (Sinqua Walls), center, joins a support group in this still from “Mending the Line.”
Photo courtesy Mending the Line
Ike Fletcher (Brian Cox), from left, John Colter (Sinqua Walls) and Lucy (Perry Mattfeld) prepare to go fly fishing in this still from “Mending the Line.”
Photo courtesy Mending the Line
Preeminent Montana fly fishing film “A River Runs Through It” closes with an elderly Norman McLean casting into the Gallatin River — a stand-in for the Blackfoot River in northwest Montana.
When we first see a fisherman in “Mending the Line,” a film premiering in Bozeman on June 8, he is standing in roughly the same spot on the river. Fly fishing, in both films, is cathartic for their subjects. In connecting with rivers, they connect with themselves.
“Mending the Line” is a composite story, wrapping in bits of truth surrounding combat veterans and organizations like Warriors and Quiet Waters that support them in the transition back to civilian life.