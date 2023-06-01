Let the news come to you

Preeminent Montana fly fishing film “A River Runs Through It” closes with an elderly Norman McLean casting into the Gallatin River — a stand-in for the Blackfoot River in northwest Montana.

When we first see a fisherman in “Mending the Line,” a film premiering in Bozeman on June 8, he is standing in roughly the same spot on the river. Fly fishing, in both films, is cathartic for their subjects. In connecting with rivers, they connect with themselves.

“Mending the Line” is a composite story, wrapping in bits of truth surrounding combat veterans and organizations like Warriors and Quiet Waters that support them in the transition back to civilian life.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

