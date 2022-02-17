It’s no secret that Bridger Bowl is booming. Season pass sales at the ski area have doubled over the last decade, and curbing traffic on holidays and weekends has been a challenge for employees.
The nonprofit ski area’s burgeoning popularity was evident on a balmy Sunday in mid-January, when scores of skiers and snowboarders packed lodges, lift lines and the base area. The day prior, the parking lot had filled up before noon.
Skiers yo-yoed down gullies, swerved around moguls and descended steep couloirs. A steady stream of figures could be spotted inching across the ridge line. When the day waned, a row of brake lights glowed between Saddle Peak Lodge and State Highway 86.
By keeping the cost of midweek passes low (they range from $350 to $420), staff at Bridger Bowl are trying to direct traffic to times when the mountain isn’t as busy. They’ve introduced a Local’s Pass, which has blackout dates during busy holidays. It costs $750 for guests ages 19 to 69.
Bridger Bowl’s 2,000 acres of terrain, lower prices, close proximity to Bozeman and community vibe are much of what draws in guests from the Gallatin Valley and elsewhere, according to general manager Bob Petitt.
As more people come from near and afar to enjoy turns at Bridger Bowl, more space and resources will be needed to accommodate guests and employees. Now plans are in the works to replace the base area’s Jim Bridger Lodge with a newer, larger building.
“It has been apparent for the last five years that (the Jim Bridger Lodge) has become obsolete in both what it offers to our guests and our employees,” Petitt said. “Floor space for food and beverage, rental and retail, lockers and marketing is severely lacking.”
The lodge in the base area was constructed in the late 1960s on land that’s uphill and away from the parking lot. Snow machines are needed to transport food to it, and as it’s built now, it can’t conform with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to Petitt.
Petitt expects the new lodge will be at least double the size of the approximately 20,000 square-foot building that stands today. Last December, the Gallatin County Commission amended building height regulations so that the lodge can be up to 60 feet tall.
Pre-construction could start as early as this summer, and ski area staff don’t anticipate that the work will impact operations in the current lodge. Actual construction is projected to start after the 2022-2023 ski season.
Bridger Bowl’s board of directors will have to approve any construction through the annual operating and capital expense budget process, Petitt said. He anticipates the new lodge will be completed in the summer of 2024.
As a nonprofit ski area, Bridger Bowl’s mission is to provide affordable skiing opportunities for the benefit of the public. As such, it provides guests with ticket and pass access at much lower rates than at other local ski areas, Petitt said.
Season passes cost $1,000 for adults ages 25 to 69, as of Tuesday. At Big Sky Resort, season passes cost $1,549 for adults ages 26 to 64.
“Bridger Bowl puts all of our profits back into the ski area, either building lifts, buildings, enhancing the mountain or increasing pay and benefits to our employees,” Petitt said.