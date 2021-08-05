Lottery opens for Yellowstone's non-commercial snowmobile program By Chronicle Staff Aug 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snowmobilers pause to take photos at Swan Lake in Yellowstone National Park. National Park Service Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People can now apply for a chance to tour Yellowstone this winter on a snowmobile without a commercial guide.The 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits from the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program. The program, which was authorized in 2013, allows for one group of up to five snowmobiles into the park through its four winter entrances each day. Winter access to the interior of Yellowstone is otherwise restricted to people on guided snowmobile or snowcoach trips, which are limited by the park. Most park roads close to cars in mid-November and open to oversnow travel in mid-December. The exception is the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, which stays open all year and is popular among winter wildlife watchers.The snowmobile lottery opened Sunday on recreation.gov and continues until Aug. 31. If a permit is unclaimed or canceled, it will be made available through that website on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Oct. 1. The non-commercially guided snowmobile trips can last a maximum of three days. Permits cost $40 per day. The application fee is $6. Permit holders must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trip. Everyone operating a snowmobile must have a driver's license and complete the park's snowmobile education certification program.Visitation to the park typically craters in the winter, in part because access is restricted. In January of this year, the park recorded just more than 35,000 visits. The count for June was about 26 times higher. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snowmobile Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Winter Yellowstone Permit Lottery Program Trip Recommended for you