ABOVE: Calvin Dore prepares his ski gear, and then tours up a slope in the mountains around Hyalite Canyon during the early afternoon on Sunday. BELOW: Chronicle reporter Helena Dore takes a short break while touring through the area around Mount Blackmore.
A ridge separating Elephant Mountain and Mount Blackmore, located in the Hyalite portion of the Northern Gallatin Mountains, is pictured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Elephant Mountain's elevation sits at just over 10,085 feet, while Mount Blackmore's sits at 10,154 feet.
ABOVE: Calvin Dore prepares his ski gear, and then tours up a slope in the mountains around Hyalite Canyon during the early afternoon on Sunday. BELOW: Chronicle reporter Helena Dore takes a short break while touring through the area around Mount Blackmore.
A ridge separating Elephant Mountain and Mount Blackmore, located in the Hyalite portion of the Northern Gallatin Mountains, is pictured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Elephant Mountain's elevation sits at just over 10,085 feet, while Mount Blackmore's sits at 10,154 feet.
Touring up switchbacks on steep slopes is never easy, but with the right path, efficient movements and lots of practice, corner-maneuvering can become less fatiguing and far less exasperating over time.
My brother and I were fortunate we’d ventured up steep switchbacks in the weeks leading to our trek up to the slopes around Mount Blackmore. Adding to our fortune were the backcountry travelers who’d punched in a good skin track before we hit the trail on Sunday.
Calvin and I agreed it was important to get an early start — 7:30 a.m. sharp, to be exact. With a slow-moving, 6-mile uphill journey ahead, we didn’t want to risk getting trapped in the high peaks around Hyalite Canyon after dark, especially on skis.
Instead, thanks largely to my idle morning ritual and caffeine addiction, we drove up the icy canyon road around 9:30 a.m. After rolling into the parking lot, we gathered up our gear, made sure our avalanche beacons were functioning properly and chugged up the trail.
“Steer clear of round deposits of snow, especially where being caught in an avalanche would have high consequences like in steep terrain, above cliffs, rocks or trees,” the report advised. I took it to heart, informing my younger brother that we would need to be prepared to turn around at any point.
As we powered up the trail’s gentler turns, snow began to fall, and it did not stop. Neither did we, although our pace increasingly lagged. Slower mile after slow mile, we skinned past Blackmore Lake, then veered southwest toward towering mountain peaks.
The trail steepened into a narrow skin track with sharp switchbacks right as our energy waned. We continued on, and eventually took a short water and snack break below Elephant Mountain. Snow was falling hard, and the peak’s highest reaches were shrouded by clouds.
We followed our beloved skin track as it wound toward Mount Blackmore, then deposited us at the base of an expansive bowl. A host of skiers were touring up the path, which curved closer to the tree line. Enclosed by stands of whitebark pine, I stopped to check the time. It was nearing 3 p.m.
With fewer than three hours of daylight left, Cal and I considered our options. We didn’t feel we’d have enough time to dig a pit, which would allow us to assess the snowpack prior to skinning up and skiing down our route.
At the same time, the avalanche report bolstered our confidence. We decided to follow the skin track, which artfully crossed through the lowest-angle terrain that was available to us at that point. We’d ski down a line nearby. It appeared to be more protected from wind-loading.
Calvin and I spread out while we toured up the path, and when we met up at the ridge, we spent at least 15 minutes switching out our gear. The clock was ticking, and there was no time for lunch. The bitter cold temperatures helped with that assessment.
I dropped into our run first, enjoying smooth turn after smooth turn through untracked powder. I let out a hoot near the bottom of the bowl, then signaled for Calvin to follow. He made it down the slope a short time later.
Our minute of bliss was over, and it was all business. We had to get back to the car before dark, although I had packed a headlamp just in case we didn’t.
There were five miles of tight turns through trees ahead, and due to the narrow bends, blind corners and heightened consequences of hitting a tree, we stuck together for the rest of our journey.
Luckily, we encountered no hiccups along the way, although we were treated to a brief uphill bootpack that ate up some time.
Calvin and I made it back to the car around 5 p.m., just as the sun was beginning to set. We used the opportunity that a heated car presented to scarf down our lunch, drink the water we had left and reflect on our decisions.
We could agree on a few things. The climb was long. The descent was short. We’d come back to ski another day.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.