Montana's waterfowl season opens Saturday By Chronicle Staff Sep 30, 2021

Hunters can head back to their duck and goose blinds this weekend, loaded with decoys, calls and non-toxic shot.Montana's hunting seasons for all species of ducks and geese open Saturday, following a two-day youth only waterfowl season last weekend.Success hinges on a lot of birds being in the air, though, and Montana wildlife officials say there's a good chance duck hunting may be tough this year. In a forecast released in late August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the state's wicked-dry weather in 2021 could make duck hunting more challenging in south-central Montana."While there still may be water to attract ducks, wide mudflats will make it hard for a person to deploy decoys or hunt from shore," the forecast said. "Scouting before the season is advised and hunters will need to be adaptable."The pandemic nixed May duck breeding and habitat surveys that have taken place since 1955, FWP said. The agency added that informal predictions from biologists suggest fewer ducks will be in the migration because of the reduction in wetlands in Canada and in Montana.Meanwhile, the predictions for Canada goose hunting are more rosy. FWP said geese are still abundant, and they typically nest on waterbodies that aren't as hammered by drought. Drought has already impacted one regional hotspot for waterfowl. FWP said in a separate release last week that low water levels will limit hunting opportunities at the Canyon Ferry Wildlife Management Area.The WMA has a few ponds that hunters hit, and the release said some are already dry and that others were either likely to go dry or would be significantly low.The ponds are filled by water from the Missouri River, and FWP officials said there wasn't enough water in the river to fill them.Waterfowl hunting regulations split the state roughly in half between the the central and Pacific flyways. Gallatin, Madison and Park County are part of the Pacific flyway, which covers the western half of the state. The central flyway begins at Sweet Grass County and covers the eastern portion.In the Pacific flyway, the season for all species runs until Dec. 26. A second season begins the next day with the caveat that hunters can't kill scaup. That portion of the season runs until Jan. 14.Goose season ends Jan. 14.