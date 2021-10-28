Hunters find success on opening weekend in southwest Montana By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A bull elk looks up while grazing a recently logged area off Fairy Lake Road in the Bridger Mountains on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A cool and windy opening weekend turned out good for some hunters in parts of southwestern Montana.Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released data this week from its check stations in Region 3, which covers much of the state’s southwestern corner and reaches up to Lewis and Clark County.A total of six check stations ran across the region over opening weekend and saw a total of more than 1,800 hunters. A few of them saw more successful hunters than usual. The busiest of the six was the Cameron check station south of Ennis. Biologists there saw a total of 579 hunters with a total of 69 game animals, according to an FWP report.It was a particularly good area for elk hunters. In all, the station saw 59 elk. Of those, 35 were bulls, 17 were cows and seven were calves.The other 10 animals the station saw included two mule deer, three pronghorn and four white-tailed deer.Hunters chasing deer and elk faired slightly better than average on opening day in that area. The success rate for was 11.2%, almost 2% above the average.A station at Alder saw the highest success rate in the region at 15.7%. The average for opening weekend there is about 12%.A total of 330 hunters stopped there, and they took a total of 36 elk and 14 deer. The other check stations had success rates that were closer to average.Hunters who visited the check station at the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon were less successful. In all, 234 hunters passed through with a total of 14 game animals. That’s a success rate of 6%, which is close to the average rate seen over the past decade.Similar to the Cameron station, most of the animals seen were elk. The Gallatin station saw 12 in total, including nine bulls and three cows.The other two animals the biologist saw there were mule deer bucks.At Divide, 404 hunters were seen. Their success rate was just over 9%.Stations at Townsend and York ran on just one day of the weekend. At Townsend, 190 hunters were seen on Saturday. Biologists recorded a success rate of 7.4%.At York, 143 hunters were seen Sunday, and biologists recorded a success rate of 10.5%.FWP will continue running game check stations throughout the hunting season, which ends Nov. 28. All hunters who drive past a check station are required to stop, regardless of whether they were successful. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunter Zoology Success Biologist Elk Rate Weekend Animal Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you