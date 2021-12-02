Hunters find success on final weekend of Montana's general hunting season By Chronicle Staff Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A herd of elk retreat up the side of the mountain in 2019 near Gardiner. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The general hunting season ended Sunday, and a number of hunters found success in southwestern Montana just before the buzzer.Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a news release that hunter success rates were highest during the final weekend of the season compared to previous weekends at most of the region’s game check stations.The station at Alder, for example, 29% of hunters seen on the final weekend of the season had harvested animals. The check station ran two other weekends this fall and saw success rates below 17% on both of those. Biologists at the station saw nine elk, 11 white-tailed deer and 32 mule deer. A total of 181 hunters stopped by the station.Success rates were also higher at the Cameron check station, south of Ennis. Of the 369 hunters the station saw, 15.4% were successful on the final weekend.Those hunters took home a total of three white-tailed deer, 15 mule deer and 39 elk on closing weekend. During the whole season, hunters seen at the Cameron station took 27 white-tailed deer, 35 mule deer and 237 elk. The station saw 2,462 hunters.The station near the Gallatin Canyon saw 90 hunters on the final weekend and logged a success rate of 10%, higher than any other weekend this year. Those hunters brought home a total of seven elk and two mule deer.The total for the season at that station, which ran three of the six weekends, was 26 elk, six mule deer and no white-tailed deer.FWP officials said it was a light year for elk harvest at the Divide check station, south of Butte. It was open each weekend of the season, but saw fewer elk than in any year since 2016. A total of 57 elk were taken by hunters who passed through the station this fall.Overall, the seven check stations in southwestern Montana saw 6,096 hunters this fall. A total of 75 white-tailed deer, 190 mule deer and 443 elk were taken by those hunters. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mule Deer Hunter Elk White-tailed Deer Zoology Success Rate Total Recommended for you