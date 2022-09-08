Let the news come to you

Parallel to the Bridger Mountains, a 24-mile trail cuts through the somewhat gentler Bangtail range. It oscillates across rolling hills, swerving around scattered patches of old growth trees and expansive meadows.

My friends Ariel, Jay and I woke up as early as we could on Sunday to bike the Bangtail Divide Trail no. 504 in its entirety. We met at the Brackett Creek Trailhead at 7:30 a.m., left a car there, then drove south to the Stone Creek Trailhead.

From the parking lot, we set off on a brutal climb. While navigating the first of many switchbacks up the slope, I failed to maneuver my bicycle around a rock, then tipped over. At that point, I realized I would be relying on my lowest gear for much of the ride.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

