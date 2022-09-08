TOP: Some cows graze along the Bangtail Divide Trail no. 504 near the junction of Jackson Creek Trail no. 502 around midday on Sept. 4. MIDDLE: Ariel Lusty bikes up a set of switchbacks above Stone Creek in the Bangtail Mountains. ABOVE LEFT: Lusty prepares to bike the Bangtail Divide Trail no. 504. ABOVE RIGHT: The Bridger Mountains rise prominently from a hill near Stone Creek around 8 a.m.
A feller buncher is pictured beside several downed trees on Grassy Mountain in the Bangtail range during the afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Crews are in the midst of completing the approximately 2,700 acre North Bridgers Forest Health project in the area.
Parallel to the Bridger Mountains, a 24-mile trail cuts through the somewhat gentler Bangtail range. It oscillates across rolling hills, swerving around scattered patches of old growth trees and expansive meadows.
My friends Ariel, Jay and I woke up as early as we could on Sunday to bike the Bangtail Divide Trail no. 504 in its entirety. We met at the Brackett Creek Trailhead at 7:30 a.m., left a car there, then drove south to the Stone Creek Trailhead.
From the parking lot, we set off on a brutal climb. While navigating the first of many switchbacks up the slope, I failed to maneuver my bicycle around a rock, then tipped over. At that point, I realized I would be relying on my lowest gear for much of the ride.
This turned out not to be true, since I ended up walking my bike up the steep, narrow path for the first two miles. Once we reached a grassy ridge, our group took a short break to recover. Golden hour was setting in, and the light covered the Bridger Mountains in an orange hue.
We continued on, and as the early morning hours wore on, smoke filled the valley floor and shrouded the Bridgers in a thick haze. By the time we reached the junction of Jackson Creek Trail no. 502, it was already 10:30 a.m., and I could hardly tell where the ridgeline ended and the skyline began.
A flowy downhill section of the trail was a short reprieve amid the uphill slog, but the climb resumed shortly thereafter. I paused to drink some water, then watched as the Bridger Bowl Ski Area’s alpine chairlift transformed into a gleaming line of refracted light.
The trail bent northward toward Olson Creek, and as it wound on, it slowly started to descend more than ascend. We paused to eat some lunch at a high point around noon, then continued on.
Along the slopes of Grassy Mountain, stands of trees became more sparse. The Bangtail Divide Trail crossed into the boundary of the North Bridgers Forest Health timber project. Sunlight baked me as I walked my bike past downed trees and a lone feller buncher.
Despite constant water breaks, I was woozy and dehydrated when we dropped into the final downhill stretch of trail around 1:30 p.m. The fact that it was rocky didn’t help.
We wound around several more switchbacks before the trail deposited us at the parking lot along Brackett Creek. I was glad we left early, as it was 2:30 p.m., and the temperature was heating up into the high 80s.
We picked up the car at the Stone Creek Trailhead and parted ways. It was nap time for me. I went home, ate an absurd amount of food and slept the rest of the day away.
When I woke up hours later, memories of the smoke, my embarrassing fall and the brutal inclines softened into fond reflections on picturesque meadows, orange mountain views and flowy turns among Douglas fir trees.
