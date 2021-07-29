Bison make the rules in Yellowstone By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An adult male bison licks his lips after grazing in a field off of Grand Loop Road on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Yellowstone National Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Standing on a bluff above Slough Creek, my wife and I watched trout rise, showing their whole bodies each time they slurped a bug from the surface. They were big, and they were hungry.This was exactly what we wanted to see. It was late June in Yellowstone National Park. Sunshine, blue skies and cutthroat trout that appeared catchable. A recipe for perfection.Only problem was the bison sitting in the grass next to the trail. Reaching the fish would mean walking way too close to it, and it wasn’t moving. The message was clear: Leave.So it goes when you fish in Yellowstone. The park is a vast playground for fly anglers, with abundant opportunities for piscatorial amusement. But you listen when a bison tells you what to do.That means our national mammal disrupts fishing plans from time to time. It’s nothing to be annoyed about — it’s just the way it is. In some ways the park is more for them than it is for you, so they get to make the rules. Especially in a flat, wide open space like the lower meadow of Slough Creek.I like this dynamic. Bison are nice to look at, and if them living their life is my biggest problem, that’s a pretty good day. Beside, there’s always somewhere else to go. That day in June, we didn’t have to go far. A short drive up the road brought us to more rising cutthroat.There was also another bison, but this one was sitting in the bushes on the other side of the creek. Far enough away that we could fish.Slough Creek doesn’t disappoint. Trout rose consistently all morning, feasting on a smorgasbord of bugs — caddis, gray drakes, pale morning duns. I hooked a cutthroat on my first cast. My wife hooked one not long after.Eventually, another angler showed up. He took note of the bison and crossed the creek. He wanted to walk downstream of the bison, but couldn’t without getting too close. Instead, he fished the other side of the pool we were fishing.The three of us fished like that for a half-hour or so, close enough to carry on a conversation. The fishing stayed good, and the bison in the bushes slipped our minds.At least until our new friend decided to make another attempt at reaching his spot downstream. We couldn’t see the hulking mammal anymore, but we also hadn’t seen it walk away. Was it still there?The man carefully walked around the bush and out of sight. A minute or two later, he came back the way he’d left. We had our answer. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bison Fishing Zoology Ichthyology Angler Trout Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout Slough Creek Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you