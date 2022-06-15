Nathan Ellis grew up hunting for whitetail deer in Ohio, but when he got out of the military, it just wasn’t the same for him. “If you see a deer, usually you’re like, ‘Oh, yes. This is so exciting,’ but all of a sudden, it was just nothing. There was no enjoyment whatsoever,” he said.
Three years ago, things changed for Ellis, and he decided he wanted to add hunting back into his life. He applied to participate in the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation’s new archery elk hunting program. He was one of eight veterans who were selected.
On Tuesday morning, the group practiced their archery skills at Straight 6 Archery in Bozeman. They are training for a week-long archery elk hunt in September.
It’s the culmination of the Hunt for a Purpose program, which is designed to guide post-9/11 combat veterans to a greater sense of clarity around their identity, values, potential and purpose.
“I’m looking forward to getting out into the mountains and just enjoying myself,” said Ellis, who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan five times over his career in the U.S. Army. “Montana — it’s so beautiful up here.”
Brian Gilman, the chief executive officer of Warriors and Quiet Waters, said Retired Col. Eric Hastings founded the organization in 2007 when he realized that fly-fishing was helping him to find relief from his symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder.
The original program provided wounded post-9/11 veterans with a solo fishing experience, which was designed to help them deal with the immediate psychological, physical and moral trauma that stemmed from their time in combat, Gilman said.
Over time, the organization developed nine more programs, including a couples’ fishing experience and a family fishing experience. Staff wanted to “recognize that not just the service member serves, but the entire family serves,” according to Gilman.
Now it’s 2022, and for many of the post-9/11 warrior alumni, a lot of time has elapsed since they were in combat. Many of the veterans have developed coping mechanisms to deal with the initial challenges that they faced, Gilman said.
The Hunt for a Purpose program is about assisting them in renewing their sense of purpose, and staff picked archery elk hunting as the mechanism for achieving that goal. The decision is based on Gilman’s own experiences after he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“When I came home from combat, I didn’t go to the river. I went to the mountains, and personally, for me, those were the times I found the most solace,” Gilman said. “I found the most peace when I was pursuing an elk with a bow in my hand.”
Warriors and Quiet Waters is partnering with local and national organizations to make the September hunt happen. They include the COMMIT Foundation, Randy Newberg’s On Your Own Adventures, Straight 6 Archery, Mystery Ranch and MTNTough.
Hunt for a Purpose participants traveled to the Quiet Waters Ranch in Bozeman in March for workshops about hunting, nutrition, physical fitness, hunting preparedness and the foundation’s Pillars of a Thriving Life — security, connection, values, identity, potential and purpose.
They returned to Montana in June for a Hunt for a Purpose Bootcamp, where they are honing in on the skills they learned in March. This September, two cohorts will set out on the archery hunt. One group will hunt on private land. The other will go to the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
Ellis said that so far, Hunt for a Purpose has been fantastic, and the last three months have been some of the best he’s had in a long time — both physically and mentally. After the program is over, he and the other participants will get to keep all the equipment.
“I have 20 yards in my backyard, and I shoot my bow every day,” Ellis said. “I hope that every veteran would be able to come through and just experience this because it’s a fantastic organization of people who genuinely care about you.”
All last year, the term ‘purpose’ kept coming into Larry Weidinger’s mind, and that drove him to apply to participate in the Hunt for a Purpose Program with Warriors and Quiet Waters.
Weidinger got married last year, and shortly afterward, he found out his wife was pregnant. He moved on from his role as Army Command Sergeant Major about two months later. He didn’t feel like he was having as much of an impact on soldiers’ lives in his new job, so he decided to retire.
“I started questioning where I was going with my life, and then my wife and I both got COVID in September,” said Weidinger. “She got put in the hospital with pneumonia and COVID while being pregnant. I didn’t know if she was even going to come out.”
All those events culminating at once caused Weidinger to start questioning his path in life, and he told Gilman about his quest for purpose. Gilman encouraged him to apply for the program, and Weidinger said it’s been absolutely amazing so far.
“I needed to really figure out what my purpose is and my goals in life, so I can be content, happy, reassured, confident and then know what my strong points and weaknesses are,” he said. “This program is doing amazing things for that.”
The archery elk hunt is about much more than chasing elk, according to Weidinger. His father did a two-week trip through the Bob Marshall Wilderness in 1985, and it was one of the highlights of his whole life, he said.
Weidinger recently found out that he’ll be with the cohort that’s hunting in the Bob. He feels like it’s going to tie him to his father’s experience.
“We get told all the time, ‘Hey, thanks for your service,’” Weidinger said. “That’s great to hear, but these people are living that.”