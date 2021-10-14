Column: The leaves weren't done changing, but snow showed up. That's good. By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wouldn’t be October without a snowstorm.The wintry interruption of fall seems to arrive just about every year, and it showed up this week. In total, the storm dropped about 9.7 inches of snow at the weather station at Montana State University, according to the National Weather Service. The station at the airport saw about four inches.The snow doesn’t care that the leaves weren’t done changing. I don’t either. Precipitation conversations seem to always lead to a three-word phrase: We need it. It’s almost always true, but I’ve never liked how it absolves snow of its many annoyances. This week, it caused power outages all over town. A friend posted a picture to Facebook of her husband making coffee on a camp stove in their kitchen. Nobody needs that.That said, after the year we’ve had, I’m ready to forgive snow’s transgressions as long as enough of it falls.As I brushed the snow off my car on Monday, I remembered that more than 100 miles of the Big Hole River were still fully closed to fishing. A roughly 30-mile stretch in the middle part of the river has stayed open — groundwater helps boost flows there, and the canyon keeps it cool — but the upper and lower parts have been off limits to anglers for months because of low flows.Strict criteria for fishing closures on the Big Hole are laid out in a drought management plan for the watershed. Some restrictions seem to happen every year. They don’t normally stretch into October. I was in Melrose a few weeks ago, a trip planned in late summer with optimism that conditions would be better by late September. They weren’t.The stretch of the Big Hole that runs through town has been closed since mid-August. While it was eerie to see no boat trailers at the Salmonfly Fishing Access site, it was easy to see why. There just wasn’t much water.Most rivers around the region lived the same story this year. The Shields ran low and hot early, and much of it was closed to fishing for more than a month. The Gallatin looked bonier than ever in the valley. Even Yellowstone National Park ordered evening fishing restrictions park-wide because of low stream flows and high water temperatures.The closures aren’t really a burden. People can find other places to go. For those who don’t watch stream flow data religiously, however, closures can be a flashing neon sign telling us rivers are hurting.Some bristle that irrigators still get to pull water while the rivers are low, seeing it as state law prioritizing agriculture over the health of the environment. In some places irrigators work hard to find a balance to help the river. But everybody struggles when there isn’t enough water to begin with.It starts with getting enough snow. Odds are at least some river closures will return next year. Water right calls will happen, forcing some irrigators to shut their sprinklers off. For now, though, the blast of snow can give us a shred of hope that enough of it will stack up in the mountains this winter.Down in the valley, it will melt and fall will return. Then another random snowstorm will show up. When it does, I’ll be repeating those three words to myself: We need it. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow River Meteorology Hydrography Medicine Transports Irrigator Snowstorm Drought National Weather Service Big Hole River October Restriction Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you