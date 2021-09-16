Column: The annual battle between rod and gun Sep 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Buy Now Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The arrival of September means it’s time to hunt birds.Only problem is the fishing is still too good to ignore.A friend once told me you can’t do everything. He’s right, and that’s why there’s a lot of hunting I don’t do. But I can’t bring myself to mothball the fishing gear each fall, so every weekend — and every other shred of free time — presents an agonizing choice: hunt or fish? The conflict stretches long into the fall, beginning with the opening of grouse and partridge season on Sept. 1. Meanwhile, hoppers are still fooling fish and there are thick hatches of tiny mayflies called tricos. I can’t imagine how painful it would be if I were a bow hunter.Next comes the opening of waterfowl and pheasant seasons in early October. That’s when the blue-winged olive hatch can be at its most consistent, not to mention the gigantic October caddis or the possibility of a big brown smacking a streamer.Come November, the scales tilt toward hunting, as the dry fly fishing slows and then all but disappears. But by then, a lot of hunters have already been in the field. The birds are more elusive.That increases the pressure on these early season decisions. It’s my best chance at knocking down birds.Neither activity is all that important, and there really is no wrong choice. Both involve fresh air and time spent not working. The days always end with a cold beer.And still, I get wrapped up in this internal argument.Fishing seems easier, at least for me. Especially during a mayfly hatch or the peak of the hopper bite. Great fishing is also easier to reach from Bozeman than great bird hunting. On the other hand, fishing requires more equipment — rod, reel, tippet, flies, waders, wading boots, net, thermometer — and can be done all year long, while there’s just a few months for bird hunting.Hunting birds is simpler. Gun, shells, boots, orange hat. And there’s nothing like an explosion of wingbeats interrupting a long walk. But, as a dogless oaf who can’t shoot, my chances of success seem minuscule.Sometimes it’s possible to do both in the same day, or at least the same weekend. Most of the time, though, it comes down to the standoff between rod and gun.Last weekend, the fly rod won. I hit a small river hoping to stumble into a trico spinner fall — a time when the tiny mayflies fall dead on the water and incite a feeding frenzy.I waded downstream looking for rising fish. The first few riverbends were fruitless, devoid of fish and bugs. I began to fear I’d made the wrong choice. Maybe this would have been the day I finally bagged a Hungarian partridge.Soon, though, I started seeing the bugs. Pods of trout appeared, nosing through the surface. It was on.I lost count of the fish I landed. Some of them were big. They made me wonder why I even bother hunting birds.Then a pheasant screeched in the cattails. The opener will be here soon, and until then, there are other birds to chase.The shotgun might win next time. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bird Hunting Ornithology Sport Zoology Pheasant Battle Fish Fishing Long Recommended for you