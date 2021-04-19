While Montana is known for its wide open spaces and towering mountain peaks, there are those who have learned to read the landscape for something else.
They’re looking for an absence of space in the rocky outcrops, a void of land and stone that leads them deep into the Earth.
The Treasure State might not be known for its caves, but they exist and so do the people who love to explore them and are working to ensure their preservation.
“Everywhere else on the earth you can see from space, with the exception of the ocean and caves,” said Doug Warner, a Bozemanite who has caved for the past 43 years. “… It’s about discovery. You don’t know what’s around the corner.”
Warner is an expedition caver who typically explores larger cave systems for extended periods of time both around the country and across the globe. He once stayed nine days underground, the longest he has spent continuously without reaching the surface.
While Warner prefers warm caves, like those he’s explored in the American Southwest and Mexico, Montana caves tend toward the cold and wet, he said.
But for those who know them, Montana’s caves are something of a love affair.
Like many of the state’s best hidden gems, it takes some work to get into the caves scattered throughout the state.
Cold, wet and challenging entrances prevent many people from accessing Montana’s caves. A majority of the caverns have vertical entrances, requiring technical skills to enter instead of safely walking or crawling in.
“They’re less open to the novice who might do damage,” Warner said.
Zach Angstead, vice president of the Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto, said he enjoys finding or “refinding” caves. Angstead has been caving since 2005 after his roommate at Montana State University introduced him to a few caves north of Kalispell. He now lives in Great Falls.
All the cavers who spoke to the Chronicle stressed the importance of only going to a cave if someone has the experience or equipment to do so safely. They recommended reaching out to the Grotto or an experienced caver if someone is interested in learning.
The key to finding new cave systems, Angstead said, is to identify geology favorable for cave development, like certain types of limestone.
“Mostly it’s getting out on the ground and doing ridge-walking, looking for holes on the ground or cliff faces,” he said.
Angstead said some forgotten caves can even be rediscovered by listening to old tales, rumors or reading old newspapers.
“There are rumors that if you go up such and such coulee you’ll see a hole in the wall. It’s usually exaggerated but sometimes there’s some truth to those,” he said.
The Bob Marshall Wilderness has some of the most unexplored caves in the country. It’s one of the more isolated wilderness areas in the state with more than 1.5 million acres of sprawling wilderness in western Montana.
“It’s potentially the largest area left in the lower 48 for finding new caves,” Warner said. “And we already know in that area we have three of the four deepest caves in the country, including the deepest cave.”
Hans Bodenhamer, a caver since the 1980s and a teacher at Bigfork High School, said the Bob Marshall is one of his favorite places to cave, alongside the Grand Canyon.
“It’s phenomenal just being out there in such a remote location,” Bodenhamer said.
Since many of the caves in the Bob Marshall are alpine caves, they are often explored in the summer caving season, which lasts from May through September, when the higher elevation areas are free of snow.
There are also a handful of caves that can only be accessed in the winter season, when the snow is the deepest and the runoff is at its lowest.
One of Angstead and Bodenhamer’s favorite caves is near Livingston. The majority of the year it has a river running through it and stays flooded through most of the summer. The approach requires a six mile snowshoe hike, while carrying all the necessary gear, making it an arduous trek.
Bodenhamer, alongside some of his students who are involved in a caving club, take a trip almost every year to visit the cave near Livingston. It’s rare for a Montana cave approach to be under 3 miles, and they’re typically alongside mountain faces, Bodenhamer said.
“We’ve spent a good nine years mapping out that cave and monitoring it,” he said. “And we still have another year to get it figured out. It’s so hard to get in there. You can’t do more than six hours in there at a time because it takes so long to get in.”
Many of the cavers who spoke to the Chronicle highlighted the line between pursuing their passion and working towards the conservation and preservations of the caves they love.
The push for conservation and scientific pursuit alongside the thrill of caving is crystalized in a high school caving group in northwest Montana.
The club previously won the award in 2010 for cave conservation work in Glacier National Park.
Bodenhamer said the group has developed monitoring work in almost 30 caves around the state. In total, the group monitors 60 caves in Montana, Arizona, Wyoming and soon in caves near Salmon, Idaho.
“It gives them skills and confidence beyond their years,” Warner said of the club. “They also do really high quality work.”
Gabriella Eaton, a senior in college, was involved with the club as a freshman in high school and as a chaperone after she graduated.
She first learned about the club when she was in the eighth grade and a member of the group gave a presentation on their trip to the Grand Canyon. She was hooked and asked to join as soon she got to high school.
During her time with the club, Eaton took a trip to the Grand Canyon, two trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness and several winter snowshoe trips.
Eaton said she enjoys the strong community around caving and how it’s different from other sports.
“It requires you to climb along walls, rappel to the bottom of dark pits and sometimes get very muddy,” she said. “Some caves are especially very beautiful with waterfalls or different types of rock formations.”
For Eaton, her experiences with the club inspired her to pursue a degree in resource conservation and a minor in climate change studies.
Bodenhamer said his students have opportunities to partner with agencies like the U.S. Forest Service.
“The projects drive the education,” he said. “They’re doing something meaningful instead of answering questions at the back of the book.”
