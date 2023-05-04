TOP: The control tower to the dam at Hyalite Reservoir is framed by the Gallatin Mountains on April 30. MIDDLE: Harley peers across Hyalite Reservoir after a 10-mile journey up Hyalite Canyon Road. ABOVE LEFT: Cars line Hyalite Canyon Road below the lower gate during the early afternoon. Right below the gate, the parking lot was also packed with parked cars. ABOVE RIGHT: A group of cyclists pedal up Hyalite Canyon Road near Langohr Campground during an annual spring closure to motorized vehicles.
Construction equipment is parked next to a work site along Hyalite Canyon Road on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Amid a month-and-a-half-long vehicle closure, officials were planning to temporarily close the road corridor to all uses on Tuesday, May 2 due to culvert work.
A month-and-a-half after winter ended and spring began, Bozeman’s populace descended on Hyalite Canyon Road to celebrate the turn of the season.
People marked the occasion with a promenade of bicycles, strollers and e-bikes under radiant blue skies, as part of an unofficial time-honored tradition.
At least that’s what I believed as I weaved around a multitude of parked cars, people and dogs near the lower gate of Hyalite Canyon Road on Sunday. I set off on a 10-mile venture up to the reservoir around noon, with a bicycle, a backpack and my family’s dog, Harley, in tow.
Harley puttered after me, occasionally falling behind to greet other dogs. We maneuvered around clusters of hikers and cyclists. Like them, I’d converged on the road to enjoy the brief window of time in April and May when motorized vehicles aren’t permitted.
Officials estimate that some 30,000 people per month visit Hyalite Canyon in the winter and some 50,000 people per month visit it in the summer, making the area one of the most popular recreation destinations in Montana.
That vehicle closure doesn’t deter non-motorized recreation, particularly on a warm, sunny weekend afternoon.
The crowds were dense near the gate, but they petered out a bit as Harley and I reached Langohr Campground and the Lick Creek Trailhead. With each mile, the road got steeper and melting snow berms grew taller.
Finally, we rounded a bend and were treated to panoramic views of an ice-covered reservoir, framed by Mount Blackmore, Hyalite Peak and all the mountains in between.
Harley and I paused near the dam’s control tower. While I admired the sights, she admired the smells and some treats.
The route down was easier for me and harder for Harley. I slowed to a near crawl so she could keep up. Bicycles zoomed past us as she ran and I braked.
We sauntered past the lower gate about an hour later. I was energized by our journey, but my intrepid companion was exhausted. Harley spent the rest of the day sleeping on the couch.
It was a big day for a little dog after a long winter.
