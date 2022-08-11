 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'An ambitious goal' : A journey up and down the tallest peak in the Madison range

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Hilgard Peak, the tallest peak in Montana outside of the Beartooth Range, rises prominently from the crest of the Madison Range on July 30, 2022. 

HILGARD BASIN — Hilgard Peak rises above the crest of the Madison Range like the larger of two pointy ears, and it’s surrounded on all sides by craggy cliffs, teal lakes and loose talus slopes.

At 11,321 feet, Hilgard is the tallest peak in the Madison Range and Montana's tallest peak outside of the Beartooth range. It’s at the far end of a basin where snow lasts through August, whitebark pine is abundant and there are no established trails.

On a sunny morning around the end of July, a party of four — my friends Aaron, Laura, Ryan and I — set out from Beaver Creek with an ambitious goal. We planned to hike 9 miles up the Sentinel Creek Trail to Hilgard Basin, where we would set up a base camp.

Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Aaron O'Harra, left, Laura Robison, center, and Ryan Espeland, right, near the end of the Sentinel Creek Trail in the Hilgard Basin on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Shortly after the trail petered out, they descended a scree path to reach Hilgard Lake.
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Ryan Espeland, left, Laura Robison, center, Aaron O'Harra, right, and dog Aster pause to scan a route to get to Hilgard Lake — the first stop on a day hike to summit Hilgard Peak — on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Several craggy peaks rise adjacent to Hilgard Peak — the tallest in the Madison range — on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Aaron O'Harra hikes over talus and snow on the way to Hilgard Peak in the Madison range on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Laura Robison scrambles up the lower portion of Hilgard Peak toward a grassy ledge on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Robison and Chronicle reporter Helena Dore did not summit the peak, but Aaron O'Harra did.
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Snowmelt feeds a small lake near Hilgard Peak on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Hilgard Peak
Buy Now

Aaron O'Harra fly-fishes at Lake Ha Hand with his dog Aster on July 31, 2022.

Hilgard Peak gallery

Photos from reporter Helena Dore's journey up Hilgard Peak. 

1 of 11

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK