'An ambitious goal' : A journey up and down Montana's fifth-tallest peak

Laura Robison scrambles up the lower portion of Hilgard Peak toward a grassy ledge on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Robison and Chronicle reporter Helena Dore did not summit the peak, but Aaron O'Harra did.
Aaron O'Harra, left, Laura Robison, center, and Ryan Espeland, right, near the end of the Sentinel Creek Trail in the Hilgard Basin on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Shortly after the trail petered out, they descended a scree path to reach Hilgard Lake.
Ryan Espeland, left, Laura Robison, center, Aaron O'Harra, right, and dog Aster pause to scan a route to get to Hilgard Lake — the first stop on a day hike to summit Hilgard Peak — on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
HILGARD BASIN — Hilgard Peak rises above the crest of the Madison Range like the larger of two pointy ears, and it’s surrounded on all sides by craggy cliffs, teal lakes and loose talus slopes.
At 11,321 feet, Hilgard is the tallest peak in the Madison Range and the fifth-tallest peak in Montana. It’s at the far end of a basin where snow lasts through August, whitebark pine is abundant and there are no established trails.
On a sunny morning around the end of July, a party of four — my friends Aaron, Laura, Ryan and I — set out from Beaver Creek with an ambitious goal. We planned to hike 9 miles up the Sentinel Creek Trail to Hilgard Basin, where we would set up a base camp.
The next morning, we would wake up early, hike west until the trail petered out, descend a ridge, then walk across another remote basin to Hilgard Lake. Ryan would watch Aaron’s dog while the rest of us climbed up scree in an attempt to summit Hilgard Peak — Aaron’s “white whale.”
Aaron spends his summers working in the Centennial Valley, and over the years, he’s summited lots of mountains in nearby ranges, including the Madisons. Hilgard was next on his list, and Laura, Ryan and I decided to tag along.
The trail to Hilgard Basin gently meandered through pine forests and meadows, where paintbrush flowers had hues that ranged from orange to fuchsia. We crested a ridge 8 miles in, then dropped into an open expanse of alpine lakes framed by craggy peaks.
There were plenty of campsites in the basin to pick from, but we settled on a spot next to Lake Ha Hand, which reflects Echo Peak — the third-tallest in the Madison range.
Laura woke me up a couple hours after dawn. We shoveled some food into our mouths and hit the trail. It was established, albeit steep at points, but it petered out at the top of another ridge.
We reached Hilgard Lake at 10:30 a.m., and it was time for Aaron, Laura and I to depart. When we left the dog with Ryan, Aaron estimated that we’d make it up to the peak and back in about three hours.
As our crew of three crawled up the snowy punch bowl below the peak, I leapt from boulder to boulder, regularly landing on a loose rock that threatened to twist an ankle. Every chute that shot up to the ridge line seemed far too steep to climb, apart from one.
We decided we’d try our luck there, even as passing mountain goats sent rocks tumbling down the slope. My body was screaming at me to turn around, but I followed my friends up the chute, grasping one collapsing rock at a time.
I figured that clambering up — and down — that rockslide trap would be the most nerve wracking part of our day, but I was wrong. Once we reached the ridge and got a good look at the peak, I asked Aaron, “Where’s the trail?”
There was no trail up the peak. There was a dirt line and a wall of crumbling rock with handholds and footholds. There were also a few cairns and a cliff face that spelled certain death.
People had indeed summited the peak before, and Aaron assured me that there was some sort of an established route to the top. But Laura and I were close to backing out.
When Aaron started walking on, the adventurous side of me took hold, and I followed. I wanted to make it to the top, and I wasn’t ready to give up. Laura also followed.
We clung to the left side of the dirt line before rocky walls boxed us in. Then we crawled over to the right, carefully grasping onto the stone face as it wrapped around the mountainside.
There was a cairn at a grassy ledge about halfway up the peak, and that’s where Laura and I decided to stop. Winding up from the ledge, our “path” transitioned into full-on rock climbing. With no ropes and a cliff face below, falling was not an option. Laura and I did not want to take the risk.
Aaron felt more confident, so we waited for him on the ledge as he maneuvered the next 200 feet to the summit. Ten to 15 minutes later, he made it back to us unscathed and feeling quite accomplished.
Even though I failed the mission, I was satisfied with my judgment. Where Aaron is naturally bold, I’m naturally cautious, and that means it can be difficult to know whether fear or sense drive my decisions.
The journey down Hilgard Peak was slow-going — likely slower-going than the journey up. But Laura, Aaron and I eventually made it to Hilgard Lake, where Ryan was waiting. We were at least two hours late.
By the time we rolled into camp that evening, we were prepared to drink whiskey and collapse in our tents. We had a whole third day to lounge around Lake Ha Hand, and we put it to good use by reading, eating our reserves and catching lots of trout.
Chronicle reporter Helena Dore walks along the Sentinel Creek Trail no. 202 toward Hilgard Basin on Friday, July 29, 2022. The route follows a gentle uphill slope, and small streams cross it intermittently.
