After a long, dry summer, Montana's pheasant season arrives this Saturday

Oct 7, 2021

Montana's long, dry summer may have been both good and bad for pheasants.On the one hand, hatching conditions were likely good in late spring and early summer, uninterrupted by flashes of the cool and wet weather that can kill the birds.On the other, the lack of water hammered their habitat, leaving them with fewer places to hide from predators through the summer. For hunters, who can start chasing the birds this Saturday, it means they might have to spend more time scouting and looking for the cover pheasants like — shrubs, bushes and tall grasses near cropland, for example.Once they find it, though, there's a good chance they'll flush some birds. As long as they walk far enough."It's like every other year," said Rick Sojda, habitat chair for the Gallatin Valley chapter of Pheasants Forever. "If you put in your shoe-leather, you're going to find some places where birds are holding up and you're going to have some pretty good hunting."A forecast from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released earlier this fall predicted conditions and numbers will vary across the state. FWP said population numbers might be slightly above average in far northeastern Montana and close to last year's numbers in south-central and northwestern Montana. Meanwhile, FWP predicted the north-central and southeastern parts of the state would hold fewer birds this year.All that said, Sojda expects a fairly average season. His plan for the opener is to head to northeastern Montana — a region he knows well — with his Cesky Fousek, a Czech breed of hunting dog. He's heard from farmers in places he likes to hunt that there are plenty of birds around.Closer to home, birds appear to be plentiful at the Canyon Ferry Wildlife Management Area, according to FWP biologist Adam Grove, who is based in Townsend. "I think we had a good pheasant year production-wise," Grove said.A couple of ponds that normally hold water there are dry, but Grove said that might expand pheasant habitat there."The soils are saturated with water," he said. "So there's a lot of vegetation growing out in those ponds now."Canyon Ferry was one of seven wildlife management areas statewide where farmed pheasants were released this fall, part of a new program of stocking the birds on state land.Grove said 600 pheasants were released there ahead of the youth-only opener in late September. He said that some of the stocked birds have already been killed by predators, but that some of them may still be running around.Though pheasants aren't native — they were introduced in the 1800s — releasing additional birds gets mixed reviews. Survival rates are low for stocked pheasants, Sojda said, and their lack of wild instincts makes them easy targets for predators. Pheasants Forever has a policy against releasing pheasants.But the state is planning to expand the pheasant release program in the coming years as the state prison begins raising the birds, meaning stocked birds could be coming to more pieces of state land in the future.Grove said the stocked birds may draw even more hunters to Canyon Ferry, which is typically busy on opening day anyway."I would imagine there's going to be a lot of folks out Saturday," he said.