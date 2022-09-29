A new way: Private forestry company fills fuels management niche in southwest Montana

After the Bridger Foothills fire scorched more than 8,000 acres north of Bozeman two years ago, Ian Moore helped some friends salvage timber and control erosion on their properties in the burn scar.
Moore — a National Fire Protection Association-certified wildfire mitigation specialist — grew up cutting down trees for firewood on his family’s property in Michigan, and his interest in forestry grew from there.
When he moved to Montana, Moore learned about local forest dynamics, ecology and responsible timber harvest methods. While in the Bridgers, he noticed there was a need for defensible space and fuels management on private land, but the niche in the market between smaller-scale arbory work and larger-scale commercial logging was largely left unfilled.
“Your typical defensible space is about three to four acres out from the house, and you usually can’t get a commercial logger up there to harvest that,” he said. “The trees just aren’t worth much in those zones, and the scale isn’t large enough to make money on the property.”
To meet that need, Moore launched his own private forestry company — Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation — with two co-owners. Now his small crew manages fuels on private land in and around southwest Montana.
The sawyers work to add defensible space around homes, remove fuels and create the conditions that are conducive keeping a wildfire’s intensity low. They’ve conducted projects on properties as small as 1 acre and as large as 500 acres, according to Moore.
“There’s a new generation of loggers and foresters coming up in the United States, and it’s no longer hack and slash, where you’re doing a lot of ecological damage and harvesting for production and board feet and profit,” he said. “That was the old way.”
Earlier in September, Moore highlighted his company’s latest project in Big Sky — a town where high-end houses have sprouted up next to trees, and wildfire risks are, on average, greater than in 86% of communities in Montana, according to the nonprofit research group Headwaters Economics.
Sawyers strolled through dense stands of lodgepole pine trees with chainsaws while a wood chipper spewed out mulch into large piles. The crew was thinning out trees and removing patches of the forest on landowner Daniel Yates’ property in Moonlight Basin.
“Dan is kind of a model up here. I mean, this is a six-figure project,” Moore said. “He’s putting a lot of money into this to regenerate his forest, and it’s for his neighbors too. If there’s a fire ripping across his property, this is going to slow it down. If everybody in this neighborhood does exactly what Dan did, you can have whole-scale community safety changes.”
Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation plans to clean up deadfall on about 40 acres of Yates’ property, and Josiah Denham of Westslope Forest Management plans to conduct commercial timber harvests on about 7 acres, according to Moore.
“This was all clearcut, and now it has all regenerated, so there has basically been no management up until this point,” Moore said. “By coming through here and thinning, we have a better say on our species selection. We’ve left just about every five-needle pine on the landscape, and we’ve cut out a lot of the subalpine fir.”
Defending a home against wildfire starts with the house, and metal roofs, covers under the decks and fire-smart landscaping can all play a role in keeping structures safe. The 3 to 4 acres around the house are critical for defensible space, and any management beyond that zone is about improving forest health, Moore said.
The work is important in areas like Big Sky, but it’s expensive, and people with lower incomes typically can’t offset the costs with commercial harvest, according to Moore. He often tries to point his clients in the direction of grants. Generally, he’s found that “when people have money to spend on forests, they spend it.”
Yates lives in Washington, D.C., and he bought his property in Moonlight Basin in 2020. He walked around the land shortly after he purchased it, and he noticed how much deadfall there was. He didn’t know if that was normal, so he brought in Moore to check it out.
“Through that, I learned there almost certainly was a beetle kill event on our property in the last 30 to 50 years, and that was why there were so many downed trees,” Yates said. “Because we have a broad-based policy of fire suppression to prevent damage to houses, there haven’t been fires that have run through and cleared this stuff out.”
Yates hired Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation to clean up the dead and dying lodgepole pine on his land, and he paid for the work out of pocket. He hopes the investment will help get more people in his neighborhood and community on board with wildfire safety and forest management.
Yates said it’s meaningful when private landowners don’t have to foot the entire bill for that kind of work on their properties, and “now with both the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act… there’s money coming down to fund these kinds of projects.”
“These bills that were passed this year — we’re going to see a lot of funding come down to the states over the next several months,” he said. “I’m really enthusiastic about working across the community to help build momentum to apply for some of these funds to get a larger investment in this.”
Chris Mahoney, Bozeman district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said he hasn’t seen any money trickle down from the bipartisan infrastructure law to his district at this point.
However, private landowners who own property in the Bridger and Bangtail ranges and along the Gallatin front can apply for new funding for fuels work and noxious weed treatments from the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership.
NRCS accepts applications throughout the year, but the deadline for 2023 project funding is on Oct. 28, Mahoney said.
“We’re providing financial assistance to a bunch of folks in the county,” he said. “We’re ready and willing to work with anyone and everyone who’s interested.”
