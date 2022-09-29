 Skip to main content
A new way: Private forestry company fills fuels management niche in southwest Montana

Fire Mitigation Big Sky
Ian Moore, a part-owner of Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation, gives a tour of a property that his company has been hired to thin on Sept. 15, 2022, in Big Sky.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

After the Bridger Foothills fire scorched more than 8,000 acres north of Bozeman two years ago, Ian Moore helped some friends salvage timber and control erosion on their properties in the burn scar.

Moore — a National Fire Protection Association-certified wildfire mitigation specialist — grew up cutting down trees for firewood on his family’s property in Michigan, and his interest in forestry grew from there.

When he moved to Montana, Moore learned about local forest dynamics, ecology and responsible timber harvest methods. While in the Bridgers, he noticed there was a need for defensible space and fuels management on private land, but the niche in the market between smaller-scale arbory work and larger-scale commercial logging was largely left unfilled.

An "x" and orange ribbon mark a unit boundary on a property that Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation is thinning in Big Sky on Sept. 15, 2022.
Austin Wood breaks down a tree with a chainsaw before it is fed into the chipper on Sept. 15, 2022, in Big Sky.
Ian Moore, a part-owner of Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation, gives a tour of a property that his company has been hired to thin on Sept. 15, 2022, in Big Sky.
Dense lodgepole pines grow on a property in Big Sky on Sept. 15, 2022. The property owner recently hired Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation to thin the forest.
Megan O'Brien uses a chainsaw to thin small trees out of a property in Big Sky on Sept. 15, 2022.
Madison Burris, co-owner of Big Sky Forestry uses a chipper to break down trees on Sept. 15, 2022, in Big Sky.
Madison Burris, co-owner of Big Sky Forestry and Wildfire Mitigation, and Austin Wood use a chipper to break down trees on Sept. 15, 2022, in Big Sky.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

