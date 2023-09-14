A monster show: Monster trucks unleash mayhem in Bozeman

The mind-numbingly loud engine throttled thousands of pounds of steel in an act of gravity-defying righteousness, as the smell of gasoline and spun-up dirt inundated my senses. For a moment, the all-American juggernaut soared through the air before returning to earth with a thud and a bounce — its tires compressing like bedsprings cushioning the chassis from sure destruction.
Then, with a twist of the wheel, the tires rifled grooves into the arena and dust spewed, and once more, the driver accelerated the beast.
Behind the bleachers of the Anderson Arena at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, popcorn piled high in a small shop and people cheered and hollered from above as “Monster Trucks: Most Wanted” performed their first of three shows.
From the stands, pick-up trucks could be seen in the distance driving by at highway speeds, appearing smaller than ever. Their lifted bodies and oversized tires no match for the hulking contraptions of mechanical testosterone that soared at the fairgrounds. Above them, the sky was flooded in a heavy blue and sundown quickly approached as the Bridgers — plastered in the background like a great big advertisement — became drenched in the sun’s lingering warmth.
It was, without a doubt, a family affair. Kids ran loose, and parents followed. A blow-up slide entertained. A shop sold flags and noise-dampening earmuffs — a sign of what was to come. During intermission, folks scurried to the sidelines, eager to ride a passenger-friendly monster truck. With room for 10, they were ushered up the stairs and strapped in, and when the signal was given, the truck lurched forward with a mighty thrust and made its way around the course.
Jake Carroll, a resident of Bozeman, was lucky enough to get two free tickets for him and his son.
“A friend of mine actually found the promoter’s phone today on the street, so we got in for free,” he said. When asked what he was most excited about, he looked down at his son. “Watching him get excited, he loves monster trucks.”
And even for the drivers, familial connections ran deep.
Justin Murphy, driver of the green behemoth Prime Time, got sucked into the sport through his brother, Jeff, another driver at the event.
“My brother owns Fatal Attraction, and I started tagging along with him,” he said. “After a few years of working for him, I decided to build my own and we put them both in one trailer and we traveled together, me and the brother.”
The two come from a small town outside of Alexandria, Louisiana. Together, they’ve traveled the country with “Monster Trucks: Most Wanted,” finally arriving in Bozeman this past weekend with the full intention to showcase their powerful machines.
“We should get some good wheelies... [and] freestyle, that’s anybody’s game because everybody here just throws down,” Jeff said, standing next to one of the trucks, his head barely taller than the top of the $3,450 tire.
Originally arriving in the limelight in the 1970s with trucks like Bob Chandler’s “Big Foot”, they’ve popularized, performing at venues across the country. They can easily cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and weigh over 12,000 pounds.
Although Justin doesn’t have 15 years under his belt like his brother, he is no stranger when it comes to wild stunts.
“I flipped and landed upside down after being about 40 to 50 feet in the air landing on concrete,” he said, clarifying that the roof — miraculously — didn’t collapse. “I sure felt it for a couple of weeks.”
The brothers were joined by Johnny Davenport, another driver, who drove Girl Power and Ghost Ryder, both owned by legendary monster truck driver Larry Quick. Quick was ranked No. 1 in freestyle in 2009 and was the first person to do a backflip in his monster truck.
A team of four dirt bike riders also accompanied the trucks. One by one, the riders launched themselves 70 feet above the crowd, performing mind-boggling stunts, such as the Superman, the seat grab, and the Captain Morgan.
Spectator Haida Holscher, who was visiting her family, was especially impressed — if not a bit frightened — by the performance.
“It’s cool, I live in New York, so we don’t really get this often,” she said. “The bikes stressed me out, they were flipping in the air!”
