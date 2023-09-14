 Skip to main content
A monster show: Monster trucks unleash mayhem in Bozeman

The mind-numbingly loud engine throttled thousands of pounds of steel in an act of gravity-defying righteousness, as the smell of gasoline and spun-up dirt inundated my senses. For a moment, the all-American juggernaut soared through the air before returning to earth with a thud and a bounce — its tires compressing like bedsprings cushioning the chassis from sure destruction.

Then, with a twist of the wheel, the tires rifled grooves into the arena and dust spewed, and once more, the driver accelerated the beast.

Monster Trucks
Jeff Murphy catches air in his truck, Fatal Attraction, during the Monster Trucks: Most Wanted show at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.


Behind the bleachers of the Anderson Arena at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, popcorn piled high in a small shop and people cheered and hollered from above as “Monster Trucks: Most Wanted” performed their first of three shows.

Monster Trucks
People ride in the back of a monster truck before the Monster Trucks: Most Wanted show at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Monster Trucks
Monster truck driver Johnny Davenport stands in front of his rig, called the Ghost Rider, before the Monster Trucks: Most Wanted show at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Monster Trucks
Justin Murphy hits a jump with his truck during the Monster Trucks: Most Wanted show at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred