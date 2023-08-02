WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – On a hot July weekend in rural Montana, a sprawling cattle pasture of hay and dirt turns into a beloved music festival to celebrate rural livelihoods.
The annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival is the main fundraiser for the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a Montana nonprofit that supports rural prosperity, agriculture, and women’s leadership work.
Proceeds from the festival go to the foundation’s community grants, timber skills workshops and a leadership program for young girls. The event, launched in 2011, draws in thousands to celebrate good Western music, food, and art with family and friends.
“It’s incredible to see all the positive ripple effects that come from simply spending time together while supporting a cause that is bigger than all of us,” said festival producer and Red Ants Pants Foundation founder Sarah Calhoun in an interview.
“Our invitation is simple: come connect with good folks and celebrate rural Montana.”
From July 27 to 30, the festival turned the quiet ranching town of White Sulphur Springs into a statewide destination with 15,000 attendees.
Shuttles carried people to the festival from crowded bars and restaurants in town, and volunteers directed hundreds of cars to pack tightly on grass fields.
The main attraction was the two stages for performers, which featured a diverse array of musicians including Larkin Poe, Madeline Edwards and Jessie Thoreson and The Crown Fire.
Starting right at noon on Saturday, countless people danced in front of the main stage as various musical acts with vocals, strings and percussion rotated throughout the day and past sunset.
Close to the stage was a makeshift wooden dance floor, pieced together with plywood for easier boot stomping and square dancing. Cowboy-clad men twirled their wives and lifted their kids high up in the air for a better view.
An expansive crowd extended behind the dancers, with people creating rows of camp chairs and setting up tents to spectate from the shade. Many wore shirts embroidered with the signature red ants or hats with red ants brooches on the rim.
The rest of the festival featured food trucks serving barbecue and ice cream and local Montana artist booths, where vendors sold everything from elk antler earrings to petrified wood furniture.
In between musical acts on the main stage, festival attendees could watch presentations at the demo area to learn more about groups empowering agriculture and rural communities in Montana.
The Old Salt Co-op, a regenerative meat company based in Helena, hosted a butchery demonstration on Saturday afternoon.
Kent Schoberle, Old Salt’s meat program director, and Culinary Director Andrew Mace, demonstrated how to cut and process the front quarter of a cow that lived its full life grazing pasture.
Especially for a company processing whole cows with local butchers, it’s critical to use every part of the animal and sell as many different cuts as possible, Schoberle said.
He encouraged listeners to explore lesser known beef cuts as to reduce food waste, and also highlighted how the animal’s grass-fed diet shows up in the quality of the meat.
This cow’s yellow-tinged fat is due to the keratin in the grass, Schoberle said.
Also on Saturday was a presentation from Montana State University Extension about their work on biodigesters, which break down food scraps without using oxygen.
Roland Ebel, an agroecology researcher at MSU, explained how their biodigesters can turn unused energy in food scraps into two useful byproducts — biofertilizer and methane biogas, which can be used to heat stoves and run generators.
Anaerobic digestion is a different process than composting, but ideally the two can complement each other, Ebel said. The biodigesters don’t work in cold temperatures like composting does, and are unable to break down bones and citrus products. On the flip side, composting attracts more pests and the process itself takes much longer.
Ebel demonstrated how the household-size biodigester worked to the crowd. They’ve been tested by 12 families in Bozeman for a year already, and now MSU is working to fine-tune and commercialize the product.
Being able to recycle and make energy from our own waste is a huge asset to society and rural communities, Ebel said.
To festival director Calhoun, this year’s event, the presenters, and the lasting impacts were incredible. She thanked the White Sulphur Springs and Meagher County community for their support, alongside 250 volunteers and 115 people on the festival staff.
"Long after the final song rings out in the cow pasture, our festival guests are making a lasting impact through the mission-driven work of the Red Ants Pants Foundation — to increase women's leadership, support working family farms and ranches, and enrich rural communities,” Calhoun said.
