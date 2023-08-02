Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – On a hot July weekend in rural Montana, a sprawling cattle pasture of hay and dirt turns into a beloved music festival to celebrate rural livelihoods.

The annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival is the main fundraiser for the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a Montana nonprofit that supports rural prosperity, agriculture, and women’s leadership work.

Proceeds from the festival go to the foundation’s community grants, timber skills workshops and a leadership program for young girls. The event, launched in 2011, draws in thousands to celebrate good Western music, food, and art with family and friends.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Recommended for you