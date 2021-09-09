A big Labor Day weekend at Yellowstone continues trend of rising visitation By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visitors take photos at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone on Aug. 13. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Labor Day weekend always feels like a last hurrah for summer. A time to squeeze in one more trip. A couple more nights in a tent. An extra day on the lake. Maybe the first weekend hunt.Of course, for a lot of people, the weekend meant a trip to Yellowstone National Park.And of course, the park saw more people than in years past. The park announced in a news release this week that it saw a 21% increase in vehicle entries over the long weekend compared to the same weekend in 2019. In total, officials counted more than 32,000 entries across its five entrances.The busiest days were Saturday and Sunday, which accounted for more than 11,000 vehicle entries each. In 2019, only one day of the weekend topped 10,000, and the other three were all below 9,000. Park officials have been comparing this year’s visitation stats to 2019 because of the impact COVID-19 had on park operations — most prominently, a full closure in the spring. The park did not provide the Labor Day weekend numbers for 2020, though it was fully open by then and the weekend straddled two of the year’s busiest months, including the busiest September on record and the second busiest August on record.Totals for August 2021 have not been released yet, but if the other months of the year are any indicator, it will be sky high. Officials counted more than 1 million visits in a single month for the first time this past July. Three other months also busted visitation records.Through July, the park’s visitor count was well ahead of where it was through July of 2016, the park’s busiest year. In 2016, the count through July was a little more than 2.4 million. This year, it’s over 2.6 million.And the trend isn’t limited to Yellowstone. Parks nationwide are seeing more people, according to NPS stats. Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee broke records in each of the first six months of the year. Zion National Park in Utah broke records in January, February, March, May and June. Grand Teton, Yellowstone’s neighbor to the south, set new records in six of the first seven months of the year.Fall usually means fewer people in Yellowstone, though September and October have become increasingly popular in recent years. Park roads will stay open to vehicles until Nov. 8. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weekend Stat Yellowstone Sport Tourism Music Work September October July Park Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you