Belief in American exceptionalism, created by free enterprise, is diminishing and not being explained to our youth as being necessary to America’s assignment with destiny. American exceptionalism is marked by a distinct set of ideas such as equality, self-rule and limited government.
The greatest need of the society we live in today is the inspiration of faith to be derived from a belief in freedom and the American way of life. We must be certain to make our young people, who are the ones who will build a new society, aware of our great past and future potential.
The inherent principles of the Constitution of the United States must be passed on to them. They must be encouraged to seek the basic protections of equal and fair treatment, meaningful representation, freedom of religion, liberty in private actions which do not negatively affect others or the nation, recognition of legal property ownership, taxation not based primarily on ability to pay, assurances of necessities for the destitute, and just rewards for efforts.
They must be made to understand that full cooperation with the government is to be pledged only when these demands result in the improvement of society as a consequence of freedom of action and freedom of conscience, and that without these essentials, justice and equity can find no foothold.
They must also be made to understand the potential dangers of bad government, and be urged through education to eradicate false ideas of government.
Our gift to our youth must be to proudly inform them about American exceptionalism. We owe it to them to eliminate ignorance about it and to stress to them that the responsibility for progress lies in the actions of the people, not the government.
