My late father had a saying: “Your actions speak so loudly, I can’t hear what you say.” Politicians talk all day, but it’s their actions that count.
Who protects our farmers and ranchers? Not Greg Gianforte, who supported Trump’s trade tariffs, crippling our agricultural families. However, Mike Cooney’s Growing MT Plan is consistent with his long history supporting those who feed us.
Is your health insurance through the Affordable Care Act? Steve Daines has voted to repeal the ACA with no proposed alternative to cover thousands of Montanans. But his opponent Steve Bullock got Medicaid Expansion passed --providing health care to 80,000 Montanans. Who’s protecting our public lands? Not Matt Rosendale, who has advocated transferring public lands to the state where they’ll be sold into private hands. Kathleen Williams, however, has protected public lands for decades.
Skip the ads and tweets. The records of Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale show they won't do what’s right for Montanans. You can send them packing by voting for Mike Cooney, Steve Bullock and Kathleen Williams.
