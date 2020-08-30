The United States is a democratic republic, founded on the idea that every adult citizen has the right (and privilege) to vote. Our votes select the individuals who represent us in local, state and federal government. Importantly, one person’s vote, whatever his or her station in life, is just as important and is given the same weight as any other vote.
It follows that our right to vote gives each of us incredible power, particularly since so many of our recent elections have been won by only a handful of votes. Gone are the days when individuals could say “my vote doesn’t make a difference.” Your vote does matter.
Because of this, it is vital that each of us pay attention to who is running in all our political races, and select the person who best represents our values and opinions. It can be tempting to vote a straight party ticket, whether Republican or Democrat, just because we often align ourselves with one philosophy or another, and it is certainly a lot easier. However, we all need to consult reliable sources to educate ourselves about each candidate’s views, background, and policies. The label of Democrat, Republican or independent does not tell us all we need to know.
Many people are concerned about the safety of voting in person, and it is likely that voting will be mainly by mail in November. Because funding for the U.S. Postal Service has been cut and policies are being implemented that may slow mail delivery, it could take much longer for mail to reach its destination. If you do vote by mail, please either vote early and drop your ballot in the mail at least two weeks before the election, or deliver it in person to the appropriate office. Make sure your vote is counted!
