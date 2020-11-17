As we enter the season of reflection and gratitude we know that as residents of Gallatin County we are a lucky bunch. We live in a very special place. The Gallatin Valley is one of the most breathtakingly scenic communities in the West and many residents are connected to this landscape, and each other, through a robust system of connected trails. We have an opportunity to build even more connections between neighborhoods, towns and the land – because together, as a community we are building a trail plan.
Bozeman has a trail plan.
Belgrade has a trail plan.
And now Gallatin County and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust are seeking your input on a vision for a trail system that will connect neighborhoods to town centers, schools, retail and outdoor destinations.
Given the development pressure our community is experiencing we have a narrow window to create a plan to ensure these pathways will be connected and built as future subdivisions, schools and commercial projects are implemented. We are hosting a Virtual Open House to learn where you want your future trails to take you and how you want to get there. The Virtual Open House will be open online 24-7 until Nov. 20.
It is easy, it is fun and your ideas will help shape a plan that will guide trail development for our growing community over the next 30 years. Visit www.triangletrailplan.com and respond to our interactive surveys, images and maps.
