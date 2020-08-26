I wish to encourage healthy people younger than 65 to apply to work in the elections in November. I am now 75 and will not be working, choosing to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.
For over 10 years I sat at the polls in Alaska and enjoyed being part of the election process. When I moved to Bozeman 3-1/2 years ago, I immediately took the training, but was not needed. However, I was offered the position of election judge, and have done that for at least two elections. Both jobs are interesting and revelatory. I expect you will be impressed, as I was, at how dedicated people are in making sure everyone has a vote, and that every vote is seriously considered.
The election judges work in teams of three and you must all three agree if there is any question about a ballot. For example, if the machine has rejected a ballot, our job is to study the ballot and discover why it was rejected, and then whether we can determine and agree on what the voter intended. We also spend extraordinary time processing votes from overseas military -- the steps being many and laborious, but all necessary. You might do two to four different types of work on the ballots in a day.
