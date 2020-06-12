In the midst of the constant clamor facing the world, and the tragic loss of life and livelihoods, few may have noticed that Yellowstone Park lost something special. Last week, the non-profit partner of Yellowstone Park, Yellowstone Forever, decided to cease the Yellowstone Institute.
The decision is largely a financial one. But while COVID-19 didn’t help, the financial woes started during one of the greatest financial expansions in our country, which included nationwide, bipartisan support of the recreational economy.
As a child growing up near Yellowstone, I came to treasure it. But not until attending a Yellowstone Institute class in my 40s did I really start to understand it. Yellowstone Park is sometimes criticized as a sort of Disneyland, with tourists rarely hiking far from their car and, worse, regularly achieving a Darwin Award. Yellowstone Institute was different, and it brought out the best in visitors.
Some of the greatest scientists and naturalists taught classes there, creating a veritable army of regular people who championed thoughtful knowledge of the world’s first national park across the globe. That mechanism of learning is now gone, and we have all lost something special.
I’m not diminishing the world’s problems. There is plenty of pain to go around. Non-profits are struggling. Just like in the business world, some will survive and some won’t. It takes strong leadership, fiscal responsibility and an amazing product to succeed. The Yellowstone Institute already was a great product, with Apple-like customer devotion. There is no lack of willing donors. And with tweaks to its business model, it could become more sustainable and, dare I say, scalable via syndication of its content digitally.
There is only a lack of execution. Let’s hope that great leadership steps up to partner with Yellowstone Park and bring the Yellowstone Institute back to life.
