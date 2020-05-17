Jack Kligerman (Chronicle, May 13) offers a history of science, especially Greek; and the scientific method of hypothesis, evidence, testing, and conclusion. He then lists actions taken or advice ignored by President Trump he believes detrimental to science. He ends comparing Trump to a bird tweeting nonsense..."A world without science. Heaven help us!"
I understand Dr. Kligerman is educated in English as well as photography. Years ago Dr. Benjamin Spock, a pediatrician wrote a bestseller, "Baby and Child Care," then spent his fame opposing war and for a guaranteed minimum income. Why should we believe Dr. Spock outside his field? Or Kligerman's opinions regarding Trump and science?
Science is changing, becoming more politicized. Scientist Michael Mann and colleagues, at least 97% of them reportedly agree global warming is apocalyptic and with Democrat attorney's general, former bartenders, and others actively stifle opposition. I submit this is a form of bigotry (intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself). Transparency is no longer required even when government pays for the research. Mann's cohort, Professor Phil Jones at the University of East Anglia UK reportedly said, "We have 25 years or so invested in this work. Why should I make the data available to you?" Are reproducible results of no consequence, even with trillions of dollars at stake?
Democrat Joel Kotkin has recently written, "Communists...espous[ed] what they called “scientific socialism...later adopted by China, where the notion of rule by an educated elite...has deep historical roots." But scientific socialism (democratic socialism as it is called here) aims at monopoly, incompatible with freedom. Science has no monopoly on truth. In the USA it should take citizens, businessmen and women, scientists, and non-scientists to decide what is helpful.
Perhaps Dr. Kligerman would edit this to make it more persuasive.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.