Scott Restvedt‘s letter (published March 25) attempts to educate readers on President Trump’s lifesaving and “decisive” response to novel coronavirus while apparently, Democrats dithered. Allow me to provide some fact checking for his letter:
1. President Trump did not first become aware of China’s viral outbreak in mid-January 2020, as stated by Mr. Restvedt. In fact, USCDC and intelligence officials were providing classified briefings on the issue since mid-December. The president (who notoriously rejects departmental briefings) downplayed the information and failed to act, even as other countries implemented early border closings.
2. During January, approximately 300,000 travelers entered the U.S. from China. Trump’s China travel restrictions began Feb. 2, but this policy was not a travel ban or closure of borders with China, as repeatedly stated by the president. It restricted U.S. entry by persons who had traveled in China in the last two weeks, but did not apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents and people transporting cargo. That wasn't a decisive response but was better than nothing.
3. Despite Mr. Restvedt’s strident criticism, the focus of the Democratic leadership has not related to travel restrictions. They are keenly disturbed by the president’s frequent statements of inflated and incorrect information regarding critically needed equipment, test kits, business closures and more. No leadership can be expected to make every decision universally appreciated. However, we should all demand that our leaders speak accurately, particularly with life and death decisions at stake.
4. Finally, Mr. Restvedt has universally condemned anti-Trump writers for “snobby little letters” and being brainwashed by the “alphabet news channels.” Sadly, his own letter miserably fails to achieve any higher standard.
Snopes.com and Factcheck.org are two of many non-partisan websites that provide fact checking related to oft-repeated misleading/incorrect information. It behooves everyone to examine the facts underlying their opinions before airing them.