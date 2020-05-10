My husband and I took my mother and her Alzheimer’s into our home and our lives, in response to coronavirus. What she’s lost, but ceaselessly works to retrieve, ravaged our sanity, brought accomplishment to a standstill, stole our physical health, and after only 42 days was sorely trying our marriage. When the governor lifted the lockdown, I gave her back to 24/7 care in desperate gratitude.
I had thought I generally understood what uncovered families faced. I did not. I have never lived with no choice. Ever since, the thousands of families caring for ailing friends and family while raising their own families and holding down jobs, without health care, are never far from my thoughts.
Before universal health care was “socialist” it was just, and simple commonsense. Health care for all supports every part of the community to do its part toward communal progress and success. When vast numbers of a community are without health care, the requirements of supporting chronic untreated illness break families down, which in turn pulls communities apart.
With some of the unscheduled time the pandemic has forced on us, take time to reevaluate the ways that universal health would contribute to society. Those of us who have it often seem ready to accept that spreading health care out to all might make it too thin to cover anyone. Perhaps, for a while. But eventually expensive care to maintain or return health will become health supported by regular care, something that pays us all back and then some.
Justice and prosperity cannot be built on injustice. Not under any circumstance. Justice is still a scale, all parties on equal footing and balance at its center.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.