Sen. Steve Daines is running television ads saying he is "leading efforts to break our dependence on China" for drugs that are being manufactured there and then shipped to the United States. Anyone out there remember that Steve Daines, a chemical engineer, worked for Proctor and Gamble for six years in Hong Kong and China? Should we be asking him what his job description was in China, and how many of those Chinese jobs he helped create, the ones he is now theoretically trying to bring back?
Of course, we have to bear in mind that this is the same politician who has run campaign ads in the past bragging about being a "fifth-generation Montanan," when he was in fact born in Van Nuys, California.
It would be nice if we could ask Sen. Daines about these discrepancies in his advertising at a town hall meeting, but he doesn't hold town meetings actually open to the public.
