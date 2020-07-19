As a 20-year neighbor and early skeptic of the Black Olive project, I wanted to share my experience with the project from someone who lives 100 feet from its front door.
We all heard the criticism of the project: Neighborhood on street parking will be overwhelmed; traffic will be unbearable; crime will run rampant; building is out of scale and does not conform to neighborhood character; the developer is a “carpet bagger” and cannot be trusted.
I could go on and on, but you get my point: The Black Olive project was contentious. Now that the project is complete and 100% occupied, it turns out none of these issues are true.
On street parking has not increased, nor has traffic. Crime is still low and our neighborhood is extremely safe. The building looks nice, especially with the use of materials that are found throughout our neighborhood. The developer has consistently invested in our community and shows no sign of leaving. In fact, if you take emotion out of the Save Bozeman initiative, I think we would find we have much more in common with projects like Black Olive: build up, not out, preserve our open space and agriculture land, create walkable environments, utilize existing infrastructure and give people more choices of how and where they live and work.
Black Olive and the folks who live in the project are welcome additions to our community!
