While covid burns through the nation and Russian hackers infiltrate top-level federal agencies, the president fiddles with the election.
Montana’s AG and various Republican-elects supported the specious presidential election lawsuit brought by the Texas AG (who’s under investigation for bribery – pardon, please?) against several other states. Had it gone forward, maybe California could file suit against Montana for inadequate emission standards, or Illinois could file a complaint for inadequate gun controls?
Our supposedly pro-life (and evangelical darling) president is delivering a string of warp-speed executions for Christmas.
Gen. Flynn is pardoned by the president and then promptly starts blogging in support of martial law, suspension of the Constitution and putting the military in charge of elections.
The Arizona GOP’s website was widely reported to have tweeted an open question to its readership if they "were willing to die" to overturn the election results to Trump’s favor.
The list continues, but if the above strikes you as anti-democratic, dangerous or bizarre, well – maybe you’re just not cult material.
