Sometimes the differences between two candidates really matters. This is the case in District 3 race for Public Service Commission (PSC).
Tom Woods has served four terms in the Legislature where he consistently worked for consumer protection by taking on the utilities and special interests. He has a solid record as a public servant and clearly states how and why he wants to serve on the PSC.
His opponent, James Brown, is a Helena lobbyist who fought for more corporate money in elections. He has never held elected office and is extremely vague in taking positions on how he would approach the PSC job. When asked if he will steer Northwestern Energy toward cheaper and cleaner renewable energy, he dodges the question.
More than ever the PSC race matters, it will impact our pocketbooks and the future of energy in Montana. This is not a red or blue issue. It’s a matter of getting the PSC to focus on the interest of the “public” instead of special interests. Please support Tom Woods for public service commissioner. He’s clearly the better choice for Montanans. He’s clearly the better choice for our pocketbooks.
