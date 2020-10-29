With three generations of my family living in Bozeman, we have a lot at stake in the upcoming election. I am supporting Tom Woods for the Public Service Commission, as the best candidate to secure the future of my children.
Woods supports energy conservation, a diversified grid and renewable energy, and will work for a clean energy future. The current members of the PSC have failed us by continuing support for NorthWestern’s purchase of Colstrip 3, and the PSC is currently considering whether or not to pass the cost of operating and repairing Colstrip on to us, the ratepayers.
I want to invest in a clean energy future. Change is possible, and is urgently needed, please join me in voting for Tom Woods for the PSC.
