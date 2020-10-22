It’s easy to feel overwhelmed today by so many things, including our national politics. But we can make a positive change for our state in the upcoming election, by voting for Tom Woods for the Public Service Commission.
The PSC is charged with regulating Northwestern Energy, and so is instrumental in determining Montana’s energy future, but the past performance of the PSC has been dismal on all fronts. Woods has a deep knowledge of how to regulate the PSC to create jobs and investment in clean and renewable energy.
His record as a state legislator over three terms speaks of his commitment to consumers, fairness and the environment. Woods will support renewable clean energy, a diversified grid, and low rates for consumers. His opponent has yet to advance a single policy position. Climate change is here and we need to work together to address its challenges. We have engaged in detailed discussion with Woods of what is needed, and it is possible.
We hope you will join us in voting for Tom Woods for the PSC and making a difference where we can.
