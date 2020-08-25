For too many years voters have paid too little attention to the Public Service Commission elections. As a result, the commission has been controlled by Northwestern Energy, the very organization the PSC is meant to oversee. It's time to fix that, to get the fox out of the chicken coop and elect people like Tom Woods to the PSC, someone who will look out for the interest of utility customers rather than the electric company.
The sweetheart deals NW Energy keeps pushing past the PSC for antiquated Colstrip power plants are one example of wasting millions of rate payer's money. The person, James Brown, the industry has put up for the District Three commissioner has a history of lobbying for special interest. He will not fight for the interest of Montanans the way Tom Woods will.
Tom Woods has a history in the Montana Legislature of working for Montanans be it on public lands, education or our energy policies. Woods will work to ensure that NW Energy pursues projects that will generate cheaper and cleaner energy. He will work for Montana's energy customers rather than the utilities. He's clearly the right choice for the PSC and for our pocketbooks.
