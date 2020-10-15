Government dysfunction has slowly but surely creeped from the federal level to the state level. The solution is to elect people who can think for themselves, who can work with others, and who care enough to study issues rather than just vote an ideology or a party line.
Of equal importance is the ability of an elected official to see the common good in a position. No matter who elects them, elected officials represent all of the people, and they should consider all of the people in determining how to vote. A representative of the people on the Public Service Commission is particularly important now, because the commission has been dominated by officials who only listen to themselves and the for-profit public utilities.
Tom Woods studies the issues, listens to his constituents, and determines the right course of action vote by vote. Join me in voting for Tom Woods for the Public Service Commission.
