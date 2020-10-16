Here’s something constructive Montana voters can do this fall: put the public back in the Public Service Commission (PSC). Rather than acting in citizen-ratepayers’ interests, the current PSC is monopoly utility provider Northwestern Energy’s (NWE) lapdog, not the watchdog you might imagine.
This PSC has been paving the way for NWE to add even more coal to the power mix, which, as always, will lead to increases in electric rates. NWE is almost alone among Western utilities doubling down on dirty, expensive energy while others are ditching coal and turning more and more to cheaper, cleaner solar and wind. This PSC, according to two recent Montana Supreme Court decisions, has acted illegally in blocking renewable energy projects.
Fortunately voters have good candidates for all three commission seats that are up for election in November. In the Bozeman/Southwest Montana district, the public interest candidate is four-term legislator Tom Woods, who worked consistently in the legislature to protect families and businesses from soaring power bills and to promote a low-carbon power future. Tom knows the territory and will hit the ground running.
Electing Tom Woods to the PSC is a great first step in righting a commission gone wrong.
