It’s time for change in the Public Service Commission: For too long the commission has propped up costly Colstrip units while passing on the costs in the form of rate increases to consumers while lowering rates for corporations. The commission has tried to quash use of renewables like solar and wind which are cleaner and cheaper.
Tom Woods will improve the commission: He has spent years researching the relationship between the commission and NorthWestern Energy (NWE) and, more than anyone else, understands how to improve it. While serving as representative in the Montana Legislature, he proposed legislation to reduce rates for consumers and encourage the production and use of renewables. Lobbying by NWE put the kibosh on his efforts.
Now we need Tom on the commission to change our energy policy by: 1) reducing our reliance on and ownership of dirty, costly fossil-fuel burning plants; 2) promoting small-scale production of renewable energy; and, 3) creating energy storage mechanisms to preserve that clean energy for use during peak times.
Tom gets my vote because he will advocate for us as citizens concerned about high electricity rates, wasteful energy practices, and climate change. Tom’s opponent is out of touch with these realities.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.