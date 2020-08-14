On August 3, we witnessed something unusual on the internet – a civil, productive, bipartisan discussion. Tom Woods, Democratic candidate for the District 3 Public Service Commission (PSC), held a Facebook Live event with District 3 commissioner, Republican Roger Koopman. Commissioner Koopman is terming out of office this November and Woods is running for the vacant seat after serving four terms in the state Legislature.
It’s clear that both Woods and Koopman understand that the PSC must do a better job protecting our community’s interests. Koopman recounted anecdotes of dysfunction on the PSC, such as being shut out of decision-making processes by fellow commissioners. Woods identified poor PSC and legislative oversight as the cause of our high electricity rates. Coming from a shared understanding, Woods and Koopman took to discussing ways for the PSC to improve. It was refreshing to see.
The two clearly agree that listening to consumers, experts, and staff, while reading, and learning were fundamental to being a successful commissioner. The importance of our PSC to the environment and our pocketbooks became obvious.
You can watch the event recording on Facebook on the Tom Woods for Public Service commissioner page. I look forward to more.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.